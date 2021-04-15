South Jersey Event Listing

Events
Wednesday, April 14
ACUA VIRTUAL EARTH MONTH: daily through April 30; free virtual eco-entertainment throughout the whole month of April; Atlantic County Utilities Authority's Annual Earth Day Celebration has moved online; online tours, videos, presentations, demonstrations, and activities for kids, students, and adults. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com/EarthMonth.
CAPE ASSIST INTRODUCES SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS ACADEMY FOR EDUCATION PROFESSIONALS: noon April 14, May 5, June 2; virtual session hosted by Cape Assist; sessions will explore the four principles of Applied Educational Neuroscience; free. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org/SAA.
'CONTEMPORARY ISSUES IN HOLOCAUST STUDIES': 7 to 8:30 p.m.; hosted by Temple Beth Shalom, Brigantine via Zoom. 609-266-0403 or Seashul.org.
EAST LYNNE THEATER COMPANY PRESENTS 'NOTHING MATTERS': 8 to 9:15 p.m. daily through May 9; online event; "Nothing Matters" is a tribute to writers who protect the truth and stand the test of time; donations welcome. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBITION: daily through May 31; virtual exhibit; Somers Point Arts Commission presents Somers Point 20/20, an exhibit by 13 local professional and amateur photographers that captures the diversity and vitality of the Somers Point's' people, places, events and seasons throughout the year. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.
VENDORS WANTED FOR FLEA MARKET: vendors spaces available through May 15; event will take place May 29 at Holy Trinity Church, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City; $25. 609-399-1019 or HolyTrinityOC.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - BINGO: 1 to 2 p.m.; join friends and neighbors for an afternoon of fun BINGO games and prizes with Louise Marshall Hacker; free for Village Members and Holocaust Survivors, $5 non-members. 609-287-8872 or JFSVllageByTheShore.org.
Thursday, April 15
ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.
CONSERVATION WORKSHOP WITH EDWIN B FORSYTH: 4 to 5 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
VIRTUAL TEA TIME: 11 a.m. to noon third Thursdays through June; enjoy tea (virtually) as we share memories of old Avalon, and make new ones; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Friday, April 16
2021 TRI-STATE DISABILITY ART SHOW: 6 to 7 p.m.; join Y.A.L.E. School for the 2021 Tri-State DisAbility Art Show; virtual reception and the opening of a 3D art exhibit; view artwork made by Y.A.L.E. students and K-12 children with disabilities. YALEschoolNJ.com.
BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through April 30; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
'DIVERSITY IN EDUCATION' CAREER FAIR: 9 to 11 a.m.; virtual job fair to promote diversity in employment and multiculturalism in schools; event will feature a general information session, followed by individual interviews with members of the Y.A.L.E. School staff; registration required. YaleschoolNJ.com or EventBrite.com.
SEA ISLE CITY GIRLS WEEKEND: April 16, 17, 18; eat, drink, shop, and pamper your way through Sea Isle City; discounts on retail, salon and fitness services, restaurants, lodging and more; multiple locations in Sea Isle City. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - MEMOIR WORKSHOP: 10:30 a.m. to noon; experience the thrill of capturing your life's adventures, history and ancestry; led by award-winning author and Drexel University Professor of Creative Writing and Publishing, Harriet Levin Millan. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Saturday, April 17
ART WALK: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 17, 18; more than 40 local artists display their work; Historic Smithville & Village Greene, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through April 24; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
CHILDHOOD PREVENTION VIRTUAL EVENT: 1 to 3 p.m.; learn about the community organizations that are local to the area and who work to prevent childhood abuse and neglect; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; Q&A session, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
COMMUNITY CLEAN-UP: 8 to 10 a.m.; clean up Mays Landing's Industrial Park; park along Cantillon Boulevard and meet at the Post Office to start; Cantillon Boulevard, Mays Landing. TownshipOfHamilton.com.
CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays through June; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; program will be held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DRIVE-THROUGH LUMINARIA: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; community is invited to "Light Up the Fight!," a drive-through Luminaria event, featuring bags decorated with the names and images of cancer survivors and those who have lost their battle to the disease; event is being organized by Relay for Life of Linwood, a program of the American Cancer Society; Tony Canale Training Center, 5033 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 800-227-2345 or Cancer.org/Fight.
GARDEN LECTURE: POTS WITH PIZZAZZ: 1 to 2 p.m.; with Jana Milbocker of Enchanted Gardens; hosted by Avalon Library; learn how to brighten shady spots with pops of color; held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
HEARTS TRC OPEN HOUSE: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Hearts Therapeutic Riding Center at Rolling Seas Farm; tour facility, learn about riding lessons, horse handling classes and volunteer opportunities; Hearts TRC, 214 Asbury Road, Egg Harbor Township. 703-965-2691 or HeartsTRC.org.
'PAINT YOUR PET!' WORKSHOP: 2 to 5 p.m.; hosted by Leah Morgan Art Works; email a photo of your pet before the workshop, receive a pre-outlined 16x20" canvas; Leah Morgan Art Works, 249 Great Bay Blvd #5, Little Egg Harbor Township, $50. 609-432-1191 or LMorganArtworks.com.
'SAVE THE EARTH' EXPO: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; more than 50 green vendors and exhibitors; seafood and plant-based food sales; demos on reducing your carbon footprint; live performances, and more; Oakcrest High School, 1824 Dr. Dennis Forman Drive, Mays Landing. TownshipOfHamilton.com.
VIRTUAL CREATIVE WRITING WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3 p.m. April 3, 17, May 1, 15, 29; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Sunday, April 18
ACUA VIRTUAL EARTH MONTH - COMMUNITY CLEANUP WEEK: April 18 through 24; Atlantic County Utilities Authority encourages Atlantic County groups to cleanup your neighborhood during Community Cleanup Week; ACUA can help provide guidance or supplies to interested groups. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com/EarthMonth.
Monday, April 19
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays through April 26; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
GARDENING EVENT: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
KNITTING SOCIAL HOUR: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays through April 26; join fellow knitters virtually to chat and share your knitting ideas via Zoom; registration is required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, April 20
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through April 27; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
DOG OBEDIENCE CLASSES: 7 p.m.; Pinelands K-9 Club, Inc. will hold its next session of group obedience classes; six week class; Pinelands K-9 Club, David C. Wood 4H Center of Atlantic County, 3210 Route 50, Hamilton Township; $120 with proof of vaccines. 609-432-9447 or PinelandsK9Club.com.
FAMILY COOK NIGHT: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; join Mighty Writers to cook meals that acknowledge and celebrate Black life; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
GREAT DECISIONS: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 4; no meeting March 9, 30; hosted virtually by Avalon Free Public Library; Great Decisions is America's largest discussion program on world affairs; Katrinka Somdahl-Sands, Associate Professor of Political Science with Rowan University, will moderate. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, April 22
LET'S PAINT: BIRD OF PARADISE TAKE & MAKE: 3 to 4 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; supplies will be available to be picked up at the center for those who registered for the event; registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - COFFEE KLATCH: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; insightful, animated and fast-paced conversation with friends and neighbors; share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more; moderated by JFS Village Membership Director Tina Serota and JCC Program Director Josh Cutler. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Saturday, April 24
SPRING CAR SHOW: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; sponsored by South Jersey Mopar Connection; all makes and models welcome; $20 car registration fee; dash plaques to the first 100 cars, music, trophies, door prizes, discount food coupons provided to participants; Chickie's & Pete's, English Creek Shopping Center, 6055 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township; rain date April 25. 609-226-3814 or sjmoparconnection@gmail.com
Wednesday, April 28
CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; watch movies for free with Hoopla, then meet up on Zoom for discussion; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.
Saturday, May 1
AC BALLET 38TH SEASON: 7 p.m. May 1, 2021, "A Midsummer Night’s Dream"; social distancing guidelines followed; Circus Maximus Theater, Caesars Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City; $45 adults, $20 kids, discounts for seniors, military and AC residents. ACBallet.org.
Tuesday, May 3
PAUSE FOR PAWS - ONLINE PET THERAPY: 10 to 11 a.m. first Tuesdays through Dec. 7; certified pet therapy dogs and their owners/handlers meet virtually once a month; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, May 6
CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays through June; held remotely via Zoom by Avalon Library; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; hosted by Avalon Free Library; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Friday, May 14
SECOND FRIDAY RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; celebrate the opening of newest galleries; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
Saturday, May 15
FLEA MARKET: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; presented by Somers Point Historical; rain date May 22; parking lot of Gregory’s Restaurant, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point; $25 vendor spaces, register by May 13. 609-927-2900 or SomersPointHistory.org.
Dining out
Fundraisers
Wednesday, April 14
CONTACT CAPE-ATLANTIC SPRING SENSATION SILENT AUCTION: through April 16; CONTACT Cape-Atlantic 30th Annual Spring Sensation Silent Auction; free reassurance calls for older adults and people with disabilities who live alone. 609-823-1850 or BiddingOwl.com/ContactCapeAtlantic.
UNICO'S 'TAKE OUT TO HELP OUT' NIGHT: 5 to 8 p.m.; sponsored by the Greater Atlantic City Chapter of UNICO; effort to support local restaurants featuring Casaldi's Cucina, Central Square, Linwood; to order, call 609-365-8260 and mention order is part of UNICO's event.
Friday, April 16
DESIGNER BAG VIRTUAL RAFFLE: 5 to 5:35 p.m.; hosted by St. Vincent de Paul Regional; 13 beautiful designer bags and five themed baskets; $40 handbag raffle ticket, $10 basket raffle ticket. 609-625-1565 or SVDPRS.com.
Saturday, April 17
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
For kids
Wednesday, April 14
MINDFUL MEETUP FOR TWEENS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through May 26; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library for ages 11 to 13; virtual program will be led by instructor Amber McGuigan; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
SPRING COUNTING CONTEST: through April 17; hosted by Atlantic County Library System/Egg Harbor Township for ages 3 to 12; guess the amount of items in the container and the closest guess will win it all; winner chosen April 19; Atlantic County Library System/Egg Harbor Township, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-652-1956 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TAKE AND MAKE CRAFTS AND STEM KITS: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through April 27; ages 6 to 12; pick up craft and STEM kits; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
TEEN BLACKOUT POETRY CONTEST: April 1 through 24; for teens ages 13 to 18; celebrates National Poetry Month; blackout poetry is a mixture of poetry and art made by taking discarded pages from a newspaper, magazine, or book, and blacking out the unwanted words to create a poem; pick up a Blackout Poetry Kit at the library beginning April 1; entries are due by 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 24; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, registration required. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
VIRTUAL PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10:30 a.m. April 7, 14, 21, 28; hosted by Cumberland County Library; online version of Preschool Story Time; share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities; recommended for ages 3 to 5; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26105 or CCLNJ.org.
Thursday, April 15
FIDO & FRIENDS: 4 to 5 p.m.; for ages 6 and older; sharpen your reading skills during a virtual visit from Fido and Friends Assisted Therapy Group; hosted by Vineland Public Library. 856-794-4244, ext. 4246 or VinelandLibrary.org.
TEEN-ISH: 7 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through May 27; virtual, discussion-based workshop for teens where they can vent, ask questions and explore topics relevant to growing up as a teenager; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
YOUNG ARTISTS CLASSES: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through April 29; for ages 11 and older; focuses on fundamentals of art in various media; supplies provided; registration required; Leah Morgan Art Works, 249 Great Bay Blvd. #5, Little Egg Harbor Township, $20, registration required. 609-432-1191 or LMorganArtworks.com.
Thursday, April 17
TAKE AND MAKE CRAFTS FOR KIDS: April 1, 17, 19, 30; families are invited to visit the library to pick up "Take and Make" crafts to make at home; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Tuesday, April 20
MINDFUL MEETUP FOR TEENS: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; presented via Zoom by Atlantic City Free Public Library; join instructor Amber McGuigan and other teens as they explore mindfulness practices and build community; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
ONLINE TEEN GAME PROGRAM - SKRIBBL.IO: 6 p.m.; for ages 13 through 18; play Skribbl.io, a fun online drawing and guessing game; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, registration required. 856) 453-2210, ext. 26105 or CCLNJ.org.
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through September; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VIRTUAL BOOGIE WOOGIE BABIES DANCE CLASSES: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays through April 27; Boogie Woogie Babies is a 45-minute virtual dance class for children ages six months to 3 years old; class will be broadcast live on the library's Youth Services Facebook page. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
VIRTUAL STORY TIME: 10 to 10:30 a.m.; for ages 5 and younger; stories, songs and other fun activities; hosted by Vineland Public Library. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
Golf
Thursday, Oct. 21
VETERANS UNITED MILITARY MEMORIAL MUSEUM CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT: registration 7 a.m., shotgun start 8 a.m.; Atlantic Golf Course, 261 Country Club Blvd., Little Egg Harbor Township; $125 per person; advance registration open. 609-513-6454 or email vummm1@yahoo.com.
Groups
Wednesday, April 14
BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Dottie Pearson; title for April, "The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett; program will be held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DEPRESSION & ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP - ONLINE: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online, peer-run support group meeting is provided for individuals living with depression or anxiety; topics include wellness tools, mutual support and community resources; to receive a link by email, contact cquinn@mhanj.org or call 609-652-3800. MHAAC.info.
GRATITUDE COFFEE TALK - ONLINE GROUP: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 8, 2021; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online group meets mid-week to talk about ways gratitude can relieve stress and reduce anxiety; discover how gratitude is good for day-to-day wellness; to receive a link and join the meeting, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Wednesdays through August; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; meeting is being held remotely via Zoom meetings; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, April 15
GFWC WOMEN'S COMMUNITY CLUB OF CAPE MAY MEETING: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; April meeting; held via Zoom; call for meeting passcode. 609-846-8037.
ONLINE MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men's group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
RISING MINDS ONLINE GROUP: 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursdays; online groups is designed specifically for those ages 18 to 30; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants connect with others who've had similar experiences, engage in honest conversation about mental health/wellness, and develop tools for self-care. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, April 16
WARRIORS WELCOME - ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Fridays; online discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Sunday, April 18
MEDITATION - ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, April 19
'GOT STRESS?' ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, April 20
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE - ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; held via Zoom; 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. Oceancityafg@gmail.com.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
COLLEGE STUDENT STRESS - ONLINE GROUP: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7, peer-run group provided to college students of any age to share their experiences and concerns during the pandemic. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - COMFORT CUISINE: HEALTHY & DELICIOUS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Village By The Shore; join Bernadette Getzler, healthy eating and gardening guru, as she takes participants on a food journey using farm fresh ingredients. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Wednesday, April 21
MONTHLY VIRTUAL ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by Alzheimer's Association; for caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer's and others dealing with the disease; facilitated by trained individuals. 800-272-3900.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Tuesday, April 27
PFLAG EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. last Tuesdays through December; held via Zoom; PFLAG is the extended family of the LGBTQ+ community. 609-445-4539.
WOMEN'S WELLNESS GROUP - ONLINE: 9 to 10 a.m. last Tuesdays; all-women's peer support group; topics of discussion change monthly, but focus on some aspect of wellness with a variety of themes; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 0 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, May 3
NAMI CONNECTIONS RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIac.org.
Tuesday, May 4
VIRTUAL BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 9:30 a.m. first Tuesdays through May 4, 2021; virtual event hosted by Journey Hospice; learn more about the grief process. 609-760-6073 or JourneyHospiceNJ.org.
Monday, May 10
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, April 14
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, April 15
ALZHEIMER'S VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: EFFECTIVE COMMUNICATION STRATEGIES: 6 to 7 p.m.; learn how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer's disease; presented by Alzheimer's Association Delaware Valley Chapter. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
'RISING MINDS' ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, April 16
VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through April 30; the Atlantic City Free Public Library will hold Tai Chi/Qigong classes via Zoom; gentle practices can help relieve stress, improve balance and flexibility, and enhance the immune system; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Tuesday, April 20
BABY BOOMERS WELLNESS HOUR - ONLINE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; meet virtually in this meeting to discuss common experiences and struggles as well as how to stay well and remain "connected." 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, April 22
INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Music
Thursday, April 15
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Religion
Thursday, April 15
CHRISTIANITY COURSE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays for seven weeks beginning April 15; offered by Greentree Church, 125 Schoolhouse Road, Egg Harbor Township; open to anyone who would like to learn more about Christianity; you don’t need to know anything about the Bible, you won’t be asked to read aloud, pray or sing; to register visit greentree.org or call 609-927-3838.
Sunday, April 18
ADULT EDUCATION AT TEMPLE BETH SHALOM: 12:30 p.m.; "Speak Softly and Carry a Big Shtick: Teddy Roosevelt and The American Jewish Community"; held via Zoom by Temple Beth Shalom and presented by Rabbi Lance Sussman, Ph.D., Rabbi of the Reform Congregation of Keneseth Israel in Elkins Park, PA, and Chairman of the Board of Governors of Gratz College. Seashul.org.
Sunday, May 2
ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m. first Sundays through May 2021; held via Zoom; Adult Torah Study Group via Zoom with Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.