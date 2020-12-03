 Skip to main content
South Jersey Event Listing
UPCOMING EVENTS

South Jersey Event Listing

Things to do

Events

Wednesday, Dec. 2

ADA TRILLO: 'IF WALLS COULD SPEAK': Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8; exhibit of photographs of refugees at the Mexican border by Ada Trillo; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

AN OLDE FASHIONED CAPE MAY CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION: daily through Dec. 23; local residents, businesses, seasonal homeowners, and visitors are encouraged to participate in family-friendly festivities; post pictures and videos on social media using the hashtag #CapeMayChristmasCelebration; various locations in Cape May. 609-884-9565 or CapeMayStrong.org/Christmas2020.

ART WORKSHOP: COLLAGE TECHNIQUES FOR ADULTS: 1:30 to 3 p.m.; hosted by Avalon Free Library; join Paige Cunningham for a live Zoom art class featuring collaging techniques; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

ARTISTS SUNDAY: noon to 5 p.m. daily through Dec. 5; featuring the prints and original art of Kathleen Arleth — fabric art, shabby chic crafted signs and additional gift items; 829 Bay Ave., Somers Point. 609-653-4991 or GreatBayArtGallery.com.

DANIEL D'AURIA EXHIBIT: daily through Jan. 3; features works by photographer Daniel D'Auria; in 2018, D'Auria was awarded high honors in Nature's Best Photo competition, where his photograph spent the year in the Smithsonian; Seaview A Dolce Hotel, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

'ESTELL EMPIRE': Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8; tells the story of the Estell family of New Jersey; many pieces on exhibit were owned by the family, including portraits, fine china, and silverware, as well as artifacts such as a ledger book and handwritten letters; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. daily, Historic Smithville & Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville. 609-748-8999.

MONICA NASK ART EXHIBIT (VIRTUAL): daily through Dec. 31; hosted by Longport Public Library; visit Longport Public Library's website to view artwork by this month's featured local artist, Monica Nask, 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Thursday, Dec. 3

ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.

ART & CULTURE SERIES: GALLERY TOUR & FILM: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 1, 3; live gallery tour; limited to 20 attendees; bagel brunch and showing of documentary "The Forgotten Refugees"; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $5 members, $10 guests, advance registration required. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.

CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m.; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

GENEALOGY - FAMILY SEARCH: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; held via Zoom; learn how to find records for free, discover records that you didn't know exist, and other tools that can enable your search; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

HSHS SPIRIT OF MUSIC 'SWEET SIXTEEN!' HOLIDAY EVENT: 7 to 8 p.m.; virtual live stream event; $50, reservations required. 609-646-3000 or HolySpiritHighSchool.com.

NAUTI SPIRITS DISTILLERY PRESENTS 'FLICKS ON THE FIELD': 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; movie night; fire pits; bring a chair; Nauti Spirits Distillery, 916 Shunpike Road, Cape May; free admission. 609-770-3381 or NautiSpirits.com.

'PREPARING FOR COLLEGE': 3 to 4 p.m.; presented by Atlantic Cape Community College and hosted by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

STOCKTON UNIVERSITY FALL BFA EXHIBITION: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3 through 11; visual arts seniors in the Bachelor of Fine Art degree program will display their artwork; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; free. 609-652-4505 or Stockton.edu/ArtGallery.

WHEATON CONVERSATIONS: NORWOOD VIVIANO & DR. JENNIFER KITSON: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; connect with glass artist Norwood Viviano as he shares his artistic process and the evolution of his work; WheatonArts virtual event; free, registration required. 609-856-6800 or WheatonArts.org.

Friday, Dec. 4

LUNCH AND DISCUSS - VIRTUAL: noon to 1 p.m. Fridays; meet online to watch a Ted Talk and then discuss it over lunch; topics vary, but mental health and wellness are common themes; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Saturday, Dec. 5

ATLANTIC CITY HOLIDAY BAZAAR: noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 5, 6; vendors can now apply to the Atlantic City Holiday Bazaar featuring local and regional vendors selling holiday gifts, artisan goods, live music, cocktails and BBQ, and holiday decor; Bourre Atlantic City, 201 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City. 732-829-2662 or AsburyParkBazaar.com.

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 26; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

HISTORY CENTER LECTURE: CHRISTMAS TRADITIONS: 1 to 2 p.m.; virtual presentations by Avalon Library; Kevin Woyce uses original photographs, vintage images, and live music to explore favorite Christmas traditions; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

HOSPITALITY NIGHT AT SMITHVILLE: 6 to 8 p.m.; each shoppe will have a special event from 6 to 8 p.m., from music to food tastings, discounts and drawing; Historic Smithville & Village Greene, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or ColonialInnSmithville.com.

HOLIDAY OUTDOOR MARKET: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; handmade Christmas crafts, gifts and ornaments; rain date 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 6; Episcopal Church of the Advent Parking Lot, 612 Franklin St., Cape May, free admission. 609-884-3065.

HOLIDAY WEEKENDS IN HISTORIC SMITHVILLE: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Dec. 20; magical talking tree, Christmas train ride; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.

Tuesday, Dec. 8

AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 1 to 6 p.m., Church By The Bay, 244 E. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

HEALTHY SOUP MUG TREATS VIDEO: 5 to 5:30 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; virtual event hosted by New Day Family Success Center; pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

RECYCLED CRAFT WORKSHOP - COUNTDOWN TO 2021: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; ACUA workshop held via Zoom; learn how to create a special folio holding six envelopes you'll fill with special messages, treats or other treasures. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.

'THE TRIANGLE FACTORY FIRE' LECTURE: 6 to 7 p.m.; hosted by Avalon Library via Zoom; lecture will examine what the conditions were like for these young women, how the fire started and spread so quickly, and the social changes made as a result of the fire; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Thursday, Dec. 10

GIRLS NIGHT OUT: 6 to 8 p.m.; each store will be running its own promotion, from discounts to food tastings; Historic Smithville & Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville. 609-748-8999.

'I SCREAM YOU SCREAM FOR ICE CREAM' EVENT VIDEO: 3 to 4 p.m.; presented by New Day Family Success Center; learn how to make ice cream at home; open to all families in Atlantic County; pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

Sunday, Dec. 20

AC BALLET 38TH SEASON: 4 p.m. Dec. 20, "Nutcracker"; 7 p.m. March 20, 2021, "Carmen"; 7 p.m. April 10, 2021, "Romeo and Juliet"; 7 p.m. May 1, 2021, "A Midsummer Night’s Dream"; social distancing guidelines followed; Circus Maximus Theater, Caesars Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City; $45 adults, $20 kids, discounts for seniors, military and AC residents. ACBallet.org.

Fundraisers

Wednesday,  Dec. 2

HOLIDAY AND NEW COAT DRIVE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, through Dec. 21; hosted by Stafford Township PBA Local #297 and Stafford Recreation; collecting new, unwrapped gifts and new winter coats for boys and girls, newborn through age 18; Bay Avenue Community Center, 774 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. 609-597-1000, ext. 8573 or 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.

Saturday, Dec. 5

BAMPAM 3: PINBALL FUNDRAISER: noon to 6 p.m.; Brian And Mark's Pinball Arcade Monsters (BAMPAM) returns to Starcade for a third year; compete for fun and prizes; presented by Level Up Entertainment; purchase a two hour play pass for $15 and compete on sponsored machines throughout the Starcade; proceeds benefit The Arc of Atlantic County's Holiday Partners program and helps people in Atlantic County; Starcade in the Hamilton Mall, Hamilton Mall - Lower Level, Mays Landing, $15. 609-277-6310 or TheArcAtlantic.org/BAMPAM3.

SANTA PAWS PET PHOTO SHOOT: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; KD Photography Studios is hosting its second annual "Santa Paws" with donations going to Beacon Animal Rescue; dress your pet in his/her finest for a visit with Old St. Nick; KD Photography Studios, 26 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Sea Isle City, $20. BeaconAnimalRescue.org.

For kids

Wednesday, Dec. 2

KIDS CRAFT (VIRTUAL): Wednesdays and Saturdays through Dec. 31; hosted by Longport Public Library; free kid's craft kit available for pickup each Wednesday and Saturday; for ages 3 to 8. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 8

ONLINE STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29; online version of weekly Preschool Story Time, where librarian will share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities; for ages 3 to 5. 609-345-2269 or Facebook.com/ACFPLYouth.

STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29; join Miss Linda for a virtual story time; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time, as well as shared on the Library's Facebook and Instagram pages. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

NATIONAL LLAMA DAY STORY TIME: 6 to 7 p.m.; teen volunteers will help us read some stories, sing some songs and make a llama craft as part of National Llama Day Story Time; program will stream live on the library's Youth Services Department Facebook page. 609-345-2269 or Facebook.com/ACFPLYouth.

 

Groups

Wednesday, Dec. 2

DEPRESSION & ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP - ONLINE: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online, peer-run support group meeting is provided for individuals living with depression or anxiety; topics include wellness tools, mutual support and community resources; to receive a link by email, contact cquinn@mhanj.org or call 609-652-3800. MHAAC.info.

GRATITUDE COFFEE TALK - ONLINE GROUP: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 8, 2021; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online group meets mid-week to talk about ways gratitude can relieve stress and reduce anxiety; discover how gratitude is good for day-to-day wellness; to receive a link and join the meeting, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, Dec. 3

ONLINE MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men's group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

RISING MINDS ONLINE GROUP: 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursdays; online groups is designed specifically for those ages 18 to 30; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants connect with others who've had similar experiences, engage in honest conversation about mental health/wellness, and develop tools for self-care. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Friday, Dec. 4

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 18; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

LGBTQ+ DISCUSSION/NETWORKING GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. Fridays; call-in discussion group; members of this group meet to share experiences, learn about the community, find support and discuss relevant topics; LGBTQ+ community as well as family and friends are welcome. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

WARRIORS WELCOME - ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Fridays; online discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Sunday, Dec. 6

MEDITATION - ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, Dec. 7

'GOT STRESS?' ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, Dec. 8

GRIEFSHARE WEEKLY MEETING: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 5, 2021; GriefShare is a weekly meeting to provide support and encouragement for those who have lost a loved one; Linwood Community Church, 1838 Shore Road, Linwood. 609-226-1482 or GriefShare.org.

OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; Zoom 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.

WOMEN'S WELLNESS - AN ONLINE GROUP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays; weekly group is provided for women to share their experiences, strength and hope; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; talking points support good mental health and wellness. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Dottie Pearson; title for December, "The Bookshop" by Penelope Fitzgerald; program will be held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; meeting is being held remotely via Zoom meetings; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Monday, Dec. 14

NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

AARP MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Tuesdays through March 2021, Senior Center, 621 W. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 609-568-5073 or GTNJ.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

'BLACK STORIES MATTER': VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 4 to 4:45 p.m. Nov. 18, Dec. 16; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; celebrates diversity and inclusion; for ages 18 and older. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.

Monday, Dec. 21

VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Health, fitness

Wednesday, Dec. 2

MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - DIABETES SELF-MANAGEMENT EDUCATION & SUPPORT PROGRAM: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 16; hosted by JFS Atlantic; virtual six-week program, presented by Jewish Family Service and The Rothenberg Center for Family Life; attendees will learn how to manage symptoms, communicate effectively with healthcare providers, improve eating, exercise habits and more; free. 609-350-8937 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Thursday, Dec. 3

'RISING MINDS' ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Friday, Dec. 4

VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Dec. 18; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; gentle practices can help relieve stress, improve balance and flexibility, and enhance the immune system; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 307 or ACFPL.org.

Saturday, Dec. 5

YOGA CLASSES: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 26; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; learn the poses in a gentle and safe environment; bring your own mat, or equipment rental is available ($2; includes 1 mat, 2 blocks, 1 towel); outside under the pavilion or on the lawn depending on the weather; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5. 856-457-9869.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

'COPING WITH THE HOLIDAYS': virtual program by The Samaritan Center for Grief Support; registration underway; 10:30 a.m. Dec. 9; hosted by the Ocean County Library; open to anyone whose holiday season follows the loss of a loved one; participants will receive emailed documents on which they can note their favorite memories and sources of support; question-answer discussion follows program; free. www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events.

Thursday, Dec. 10

INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Music

Thursday, Dec. 3

VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.

Religion

Sunday, Dec. 6

ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m. first Sundays through May 2021; held via Zoom; Adult Torah Study Group via Zoom with Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org. 

