South Jersey Event Listing

Tuesday, Dec. 29

GRIEFSHARE WEEKLY MEETING: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 5, 2021; GriefShare is a weekly meeting to provide support and encouragement for those who have lost a loved one; Linwood Community Church, 1838 Shore Road, Linwood. 609-226-1482 or GriefShare.org.

OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; Zoom 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.

WOMEN'S WELLNESS - AN ONLINE GROUP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays; weekly group is provided for women to share their experiences, strength and hope; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; talking points support good mental health and wellness. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Friday, Jan. 1

WARRIORS WELCOME - ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Fridays; online discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, Jan. 4