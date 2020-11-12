South Jersey Event Listing

MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.

MONICA NASK ART EXHIBIT (VIRTUAL): daily through Dec. 31; hosted by Longport Public Library; visit Longport Public Library's website to view artwork by this month's featured local artist, Monica Nask, 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - DESIGN FOR SAFE & HEALTHY LIVING: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; join Ellen Farber, Interior Designer and Certified Aging in Place Specialist, and Village Membership Director Tina Serota, for an informative discussion on keeping your habitat happy; reservations by Nov. 4. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.