 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Jersey Event Listing
0 comments
UPCOMING EVENTS

South Jersey Event Listing

  • 0
Things to do

Events

Wednesday, Nov. 11

ADA TRILLO: 'IF WALLS COULD SPEAK': Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8, 2021; exhibit of photographs of refugees at the Mexican border by Ada Trillo; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

DANIEL D'AURIA EXHIBIT: daily through Jan. 3, 2021; features works by photographer Daniel D'Auria; in 2018, D'Auria was awarded high honors in Nature's Best Photo competition, where his photograph spent the year in the Smithsonian; Seaview A Dolce Hotel, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

EAST LYNNE THEATER COMPANY PRESENTS 'NOTHING MATTERS': 8 to 9:15 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Nov. 21; written by Dave Geible, show tells the story of American journalist Ambrose Bierce; online only; $15. 609-884-5898 or EastlynneTheater.org.

'ESTELL EMPIRE': Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8, 2021; tells the story of the Estell family of New Jersey — a story of ships, settlements, suffrage, and society; many pieces on exhibit were owned by the family, including portraits, fine china, and silverware, as well as artifacts such as a ledger book and handwritten letters; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

JEWISH FILM SERIES: 'TEL AVIV ON FIRE': 10:30 a.m.; social distancing followed; limited to 25 attendees; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $6 members, $10 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.

OCEAN CITY REALTORS BOARD COLLECTION: donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Nov. 25; donations will support "Operation: Empty closets for the Homeless"; donations will be used to give the gift of warmth for winter to the needy at the Atlantic City Rescue Mission; Ocean City Board Of Realtors, 405 22nd St., Ocean City. 609-399-0128 or OCBOR.com.

RECYCLED ART CONTEST: ACUA’s Recycled Art Contest is open to people of all ages; create art from material destined for recycling or trash; contest shines a light on the importance of recycling materials and how we can all do our part to keep items out of the landfill; various age groups; participants must be a resident of Atlantic County; deadline for entry Nov. 15; contact for specifications. 609-272-6934 or ACUA.com.

S.J. GHOST RESEARCH PARANORMAL WEBINAR: 7 to 8 p.m.; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; virtual lecture presented by South Jersey Ghost Research; includes a video presentation along with photo displays, audio clips, video clips and equipment demonstrations, plus a Q & A session; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

SOMERS POINT VETERANS DAY SERVICE: 11 a.m. to noon; hosted by VFW Post 2189; Patriot Park, Somers Point. 609-927-5507.

UPPER TOWNSHIP VETERANS DAY SERVICE: 10 to 11 a.m.; singing of the National Anthem, patriotic songs, guest speaker, local dignitaries; Godfrey Memorial Park at Osprey Point, 1731 Route 9, Seaville. 609-390-8006.

VETERANS DAY SERVICE: 11 a.m.; at the Veterans Memorial Stone in front of the Buena Vista Township Municipal Complex; short service to remember all local soldiers; Buena Vista Township Municipal Complex, 890 Harding Highway, Buena. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.

VIRTUAL COLLEGE ESSAY WRITING SERIES LED BY MIGHTY WRITERS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 25; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; led by instructors from Mighty Writers, participants will work on college essays and draft stories they can use for multiple college application submissions; support will also be given for college scholarship writing and college prep, including SAT support; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

Thursday, Nov. 12

ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.

CREATIVE UPCYCLING WITH ANNE CECIL: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; held by ACUA over Zoom; learn how to make your own unique decorative flag bunting to hang in a window. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.

JEWISH FILM SERIES: 'HEADING HOME: THE TALE OF TEAM ISRAEL': 10:30 a.m.; social distancing guidelines followed; limited to 25 attendees; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $6 members, $10 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.

'LET'S TALK TURKEY: A VIRTUAL WORKSHOP ON ADVANCE DIRECTIVES': 10 to 11 a.m.; virtual workshop held by Journey Hospice; educational information regarding Advance Directives; free. 609-760-6073 or JourneyHospiceNJ.org.

'MARKETING TO MILLENNIALS AND GENERATION Z' SEMINAR: 6 to 9 p.m.; held online by Atlantic Cape via Zoom; session will cover best practices, case studies and trends on how to attract and retain millennials; learn strategies for using digital marketing to reach the generations who came before millennials; register online with course code PDEV-177. 609-653-0400 or Atlantic.Edu.

RECYCLED CRAFT WORKSHOP: 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; hosted by ACUA; learn how to make your own unique decorative flag bunting to hang in a window, from a railing or anywhere that calls out for some color and fun; held via Zoom. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.

Friday, Nov. 13

LUNCH AND DISCUSS - VIRTUAL: noon to 1 p.m. Fridays; meet online to watch a Ted Talk and then discuss it over lunch; topics vary, but mental health and wellness are common themes; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - MEMOIR WORKSHOP: 10:30 a.m. to noon; experience the thrill of capturing your life's adventures, history, ancestry and more at a Memoir Workshop led by award-winning author and Drexel University Professor of Creative Writing and Publishing, Harriet Levin Millan. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Saturday, Nov. 14

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 26; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

HOMEMADE SOUP SALE: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; choose from a variety of large containers of homemade soup; South Seaville United Methodist Church, 111-115 Corson Tavern Road, South Seaville. 

FAMILY PROMISE VIRTUAL GIFT AUCTION: virtual event hosted by Family Promise of Southern Ocean County. 609-994-3317 or FamilyPromiseSOC.org.

PUBLIC SPEAKING 101 SEMINAR: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; held online via Zoom; participants will learn how to strengthen their public speaking skills, including techniques to ease frayed nerves and methods designed to improve delivery; attendees will also learn how to make an impression and best communicate in a group setting with confidence; register online with course code PDEV-151. 609-653-0400 or Atlantic.edu.

Sunday, Nov. 15

WATERCOLOR CLASS: 3 to 5 p.m.; by Stephanie Segal Miller; bring supplies or use those provided for $5; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City, $30. 609-626-3805 or StephanieSegalMiller.com.

Monday, Nov. 16

'COOKING YOUR WAY TO A HEALTHY HEART' LECTURE (VIRTUAL): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; hosted by Longport Public Library; Joanne Kinsey of Rutgers Edu will be presenting this virtual lecture, "Cooking Your Way to a Healthy Heart"; registration requested. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

STOCKTON UNIVERSITY SPRING BFA EXHIBITION: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fridays through Nov. 20; display will reflect the students' concentration in either painting or visual communications/graphic design; Stockton University Art Gallery, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-4505 or Stockton.edu/ArtGallery.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

FREE VIRTUAL WILDLIFE PRESENTATION: 7 to 7:45 p.m.; hosted by ACUA; Zoom presentation for kids; remote learning experience all about animals; registration required. 609-272-6937 or ACUA.com.

GENEALOGY - BEGINNING: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; held via Zoom with Casey Zahn; presented by Avalon Library; learn how to research your family in this workshop; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - THE ARTIST'S CORNER: FALL WREATHS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; explore your inner creativity with artist and crafter Louise Marshall Hacker; presented by JFS Atlantic; free to Village by the Shore Members and Holocaust Survivors; $5 non-members. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - CREATING NEW HOLIDAY TRADITIONS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join Rothenberg Center for Family Life Supervisor Sharon Simon and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a lively discussion exploring creative, heartwarming and safe ways to celebrate the holiday season; presented by JFS Atlantic. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Thursday, Nov. 19

ADA TRILLO: IF WALLS COULD SPEAK - PANEL DISCUSSION: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; in conjunction with our exhibition Ada Trillo: If Walls Could Speak, the Noyes Museum is hosting an online panel discussion. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

COFFEE KLATCH: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; fast-paced discussion on politics, technology, world events, the arts, religion, and more; bring your own coffee and bagel along to your computer; virtual meeting hosted by Milton & Betty Katz JCC. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.

DREAM CATCHER TAKE & MAKE EVENT: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; Dream Catcher: Take & Make Craft; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

TEA TIME AT THE AVALON HISTORY CENTER: 11 a.m.; enjoy tea virtually as you share memories of old Avalon, and make new ones; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

THE ELEMENTS SHOW: 5 to 8 p.m. daily through Nov. 21; eclectic mix of fine art and oddities; 27 Central Ave., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

WHEATON CONVERSATIONS: CHARLOTTE POTTER & KIM HARTY: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; virtual event hosted by WheatonArts; registration requested. 609-856-6800 or WheatonArts.org.

Saturday, Nov. 21

AC BALLET 38TH SEASON: 7 p.m. Nov. 21, "It's a Shore Holiday"; 4 p.m. Dec. 20, "Nutcracker"; 7 p.m. March 20, 2021, "Carmen"; 7 p.m. April 10, 2021, "Romeo and Juliet"; 7 p.m. May 1, 2021, "A Midsummer Night’s Dream"; social distancing guidelines followed; Circus Maximus Theater, Caesars Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City; $45 adults, $20 kids, discounts for seniors, military and AC residents. ACBallet.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 8

RECYCLED CRAFT WORKSHOP - COUNTDOWN TO 2021: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; ACUA workshop held via Zoom; learn how to create a special folio holding six envelopes you'll fill with special messages, treats or other treasures. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.

Dining out

Saturday, Nov. 14

HOMEMADE SOUP SALE: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; choose from a selection of homemade soups; physical distancing and masks required; South Seaville United Methodist Church, 111-115 Corson Tavern Road, South Seaville, $8. 856-340-0772 or SouthSeavilleUMC.com.

OCEANVILLE VOLUNTEER FIRE COMPANY HAM & FRIED OYSTER DINNER: 4 to 7 p.m.; take-out only; Oceanville Volunteer Fire Company, 186 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-7617 or HamAndOysterDinner.com.

 

Fundraisers

Monday, Nov. 16

HOLIDAY AND NEW COAT DRIVE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, through Dec. 21; hosted by Stafford Township PBA Local #297 and Stafford Recreation; collecting new, unwrapped gifts and new winter coats for boys and girls, newborn through age 18; Bay Avenue Community Center, 774 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. 609-597-1000, ext. 8573 or 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.

 

 

For kids

Wednesday, Nov. 11

KIDS CRAFT (VIRTUAL): Wednesdays and Saturdays through Dec. 31; hosted by Longport Public Library; free kid's craft kit available for pickup each Wednesday and Saturday; for ages 3 to 8. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

YOUNG ARTISTS DRAW/PAINT CLASSES: 2 to 3:15 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 18; Kids Drawing & Painting Classes for ages 5 to 10; Leah Morgan Art Works, 249 Great Bay Blvd. #5, Little Egg Harbor Township, $15-$20, pre-registration required. 609-432-1191 or LMorganArtWorks.com.

Thursday, Nov. 12

VIRTUAL BOOGIE WOOGIE BABIES DANCE CLASSES: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Thursdays through Nov. 19; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; Boogie Woogie Babies is a 45-minute virtual dance class for children ages six months to 3 years old; held online via Facebook page. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

YOUNG ARTISTS THURSDAY DRAWING CLASS: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 19; a class for young artists ages 11 and older; supplies provided; Leah Morgan Art Works, 249 Great Bay Blvd. #5, Little Egg Harbor Township, $20. 609-432-1191 or LMorganArtWorks.com.

Saturday, Nov. 14

SATARTDAYS- FREE KIDS' ART CLASSES: noon to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 14; free art classes for ages 5 to 12 years; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

Monday, Nov. 16

TODDLER TIME: FOREST FRIENDS PUPPET SHOW VIDEO: 1 to 1:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; held on Facebook. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

FREE VIRTUAL WILDLIFE PRESENTATION - FOR KIDS OF ALL AGES: 7 to 7:45 p.m.; ACUA is partnering with Rizzo's Wildlife World for a free remote learning experience all about animals; held via Zoom; free, registration required. 609-272-6937 or ACUA.com.

FAMILY-FRIENDLY BINGO NIGHT (VIRTUAL): 6 to 7 p.m.; virtual Family-Friendly Bingo hosted by Longport Library; registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

ONLINE STORY TIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29; online version of weekly Preschool Story Time, where librarian will share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities; for ages 3 to 5. 609-345-2269 or Facebook.com/ACFPLYouth.

STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29; join Miss Linda for a virtual story time; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time, as well as shared on the Library's Facebook and Instagram pages. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

 

Golf

  

Groups

Wednesday, Nov. 11

DEPRESSION & ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP - ONLINE: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online, peer-run support group meeting is provided for individuals living with depression or anxiety; topics include wellness tools, mutual support and community resources; to receive a link by email, contact cquinn@mhanj.org or call 609-652-3800. MHAAC.info.

GRATITUDE COFFEE TALK - ONLINE GROUP: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 8, 2021; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online group meets mid-week to talk about ways gratitude can relieve stress and reduce anxiety; discover how gratitude is good for day-to-day wellness; to receive a link and join the meeting, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, Nov. 12

RISING MINDS ONLINE GROUP: 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursdays; online groups is designed specifically for those ages 18 to 30; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants connect with others who've had similar experiences, engage in honest conversation about mental health/wellness, and develop tools for self-care. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Dorothy Pearson; title for November, "Interpreter of Maladies" by Jhumpa Lahiri; held remotely via Zoom; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Friday, Nov. 13

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 18; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

LGBTQ+ DISCUSSION/NETWORKING GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. Fridays; call-in discussion group; members of this group meet to share experiences, learn about the community, find support and discuss relevant topics; LGBTQ+ community as well as family and friends are welcome. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Sunday, Nov. 15

MEDITATION - ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, Nov. 16

'GOT STRESS?' ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

MARGATE CONCERNED CITIZENS GROUP MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; watch-dog organization open to all Margate residents/taxpayers; Margate Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate.

SANDY PAGES BOOK CLUB - 'THE VANISHING HALF' (VIRTUAL): 1 to 2 p.m.; virtual meeting to discuss "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett; free, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

AARP MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Tuesdays through March 2021, Senior Center, 621 W. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 609-568-5073 or GTNJ.org.

GRIEFSHARE WEEKLY MEETING: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 5, 2021; GriefShare is a weekly meeting to provide support and encouragement for those who have lost a loved one; Linwood Community Church, 1838 Shore Road, Linwood. 609-226-1482 or GriefShare.org.

OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; Zoom 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.

WOMEN'S WELLNESS - AN ONLINE GROUP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays; weekly group is provided for women to share their experiences, strength and hope; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; talking points support good mental health and wellness. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

'BLACK STORIES MATTER': VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 4 to 4:45 p.m. Nov. 18, Dec. 16; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; celebrates diversity and inclusion; for ages 18 and older. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.

Thursday, Nov. 19

COFFEE KLATCH - ONLINE PROGRAM: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; fast-paced discussion on politics, technology, world events, the arts, religion, and more; bring your own coffee and bagel along to your computer; registration requested. 609-822-1167 or jcutler@jccatlantic.org.

MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Dorothy Pearson; title for November, "A Game for the Living" by Patricia Highsmith; program will be held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

ONLINE MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men's group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Friday, Nov. 20

WARRIORS WELCOME - ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Fridays; online discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; meeting is being held remotely via Zoom meetings; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Monday, Dec. 14

NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.

Health, fitness

Wednesday, Nov. 11

FREE ZOOM MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 10 to 11 a.m. and 6 to 7 p.m.; held via Zoom; Hafetz and Associate'swill explain Medicare Parts A & B, the difference between having a supplement versus an advantage plan, and prescription drug coverage; free. 609-732-0608 or HafetzAndAssociates.com.

MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.

MONICA NASK ART EXHIBIT (VIRTUAL): daily through Dec. 31; hosted by Longport Public Library; visit Longport Public Library's website to view artwork by this month's featured local artist, Monica Nask, 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - DESIGN FOR SAFE & HEALTHY LIVING: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; join Ellen Farber, Interior Designer and Certified Aging in Place Specialist, and Village Membership Director Tina Serota, for an informative discussion on keeping your habitat happy; reservations by Nov. 4. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - DIABETES SELF-MANAGEMENT EDUCATION & SUPPORT PROGRAM: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 16; hosted by JFS Atlantic; virtual six-week program, presented by Jewish Family Service and The Rothenberg Center for Family Life; attendees will learn how to manage symptoms, communicate effectively with healthcare providers, improve eating, exercise habits and more; free. 609-350-8937 or JFSAtlantic.org.

VIRTUAL WELLNESS CLASSES FOR OLDER ADULTS: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through Nov. 12; Cape Assist's next installments of its W.I.S.E. Program, a wellness initiative focusing on the health and well-being of individuals 51 and older; individuals will receive valuable information and resources to create and maintain a healthy lifestyle; everyone who completes the program will receive a $100 gift card; free, pre-registration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.

Thursday, Nov. 12

INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

'RISING MINDS' ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Friday, Nov. 13

VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Dec. 18; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; gentle practices can help relieve stress, improve balance and flexibility, and enhance the immune system; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 307 or ACFPL.org.  

Saturday, Nov. 14

YOGA CLASSES: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 26; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; learn the poses in a gentle and safe environment; bring your own mat, or equipment rental is available ($2; includes 1 mat, 2 blocks, 1 towel); outside under the pavilion or on the lawn depending on the weather; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5. 856-457-9869.

Music

Thursday, Nov. 12

VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.

Friday, Nov. 13

OCEANFIRST BANK FOUNDATION JAZZ @ THE POINT: 7 to 10 p.m. Nov. 13, 14, 15; presented by South Jersey Jazz Society; various locations in Somers Point; $30. 609-233-1820 or SouthJerseyJazz.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

SOUTH JERSEY JAZZ AUTUMN CONCERT SERIES: 7:30 to 9 p.m.; presented by Budesa Brother with special guest John Swana on trumpet; Gregory's Restaurant and Bar, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point; $10, reservations requested. 609-927-6665.

Religion

Tuesday, Nov. 17

JEWISH FILM SERIES: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 17, 18, 19; films are in Hebrew with English subtitles; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; limited to 25 participants; individual movie: $6 members, $10 guests; series: $30 members, $50 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org. 

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News