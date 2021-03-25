South Jersey Event Listing

'HOMAGE & OBLIVION' BY SYD KROCHMALNY EXHIBIT: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; Syd Krochmalny is an Argentina-born artist and writer whose interest in the avant-garde, experimental art traditions, and the relationship between art, philosophy and civic engagement has fueled his global Visual Arts career; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

MARGATE HAS MORE: SCHOLARSHIPS FOR STUDENTS: daily through April 6; The Margate Business Association's Daniel and Maria Walters Scholarship Program; topic is, "If I had to describe the year 2020 in one word, it would be…"; two, $2,500 Margate Business Association Scholarships are available; submissions must be postmarked by April 6, 2021 and will not be accepted in person. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.

SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBITION: daily through May 31; virtual exhibit; Somers Point Arts Commission presents Somers Point 20/20, an exhibit by 13 local professional and amateur photographers that captures the diversity and vitality of the Somers Point's' people, places, events and seasons throughout the year. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.