South Jersey Event Listing

Thursday, Oct. 29

'RISING MINDS' ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Friday, Oct. 30

VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Nov. 6; open to adults of all fitness levels; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; gentle practices can help relieve stress, improve balance and flexibility, and enhance the immune system; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

Saturday, Oct. 31

YOGA CLASSES: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 26; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; learn the poses in a gentle and safe environment; bring your own mat, or equipment rental is available ($2; includes 1 mat, 2 blocks, 1 towel); outside under the pavilion or on the lawn depending on the weather; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5. 856-457-9869.

Thursday, Nov. 12