South Jersey Event Listing

Events
Wednesday, Oct. 28
ADA TRILLO: 'IF WALLS COULD SPEAK': Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8, 2021; exhibit of photographs of refugees at the Mexican border by Ada Trillo; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
BLACK STORIES MATTER: VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 4 to 4:45 p.m.; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; for ages 18 and older; celebrate diversity and inclusion through new "Black Stories Matter: Virtual Book Club." 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
BOO AT THE ZOO: daily through Oct. 31; photo costume contest, virtual scavenger hunt and more; Cape May County Park & Zoo, 707 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House. 609-465-5271 or CMCZoo.com.
CAPE MAY COUNTY PARK & ZOO VIRTUAL 'BOO AT THE ZOO': daily through Oct. 31; photo costume contest, virtual scavenger hunt, and more; something new will be posted every day from October 24 to Halloween; see details online for costume contest registration. 609-465-5271 or CMCZoo.com.
CAROLE COUZENS ART EXHIBIT (VIRTUAL): daily through Oct. 31; visit Longport Public Library's website to view artwork by this month's featured local artist, Carole Couzens. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
DANIEL D'AURIA EXHIBIT: daily through Jan. 3, 2021; features works by photographer Daniel D'Auria; in 2018, D'Auria was awarded high honors in Nature's Best Photo competition, where his photograph spent the year in the Smithsonian; Seaview A Dolce Hotel, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
DREW GRIFFITHS: SOLO EXHIBITION: Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 31; Drew Griffiths is an established artist who explored his creativity since a young age; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
EAST LYNNE THEATER COMPANY PRESENTS 'NOTHING MATTERS': 8 to 9:15 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Nov. 21; written by Dave Geible, show tells the story of American journalist Ambrose Bierce; online only; $15. 609-884-5898 or EastlynneTheater.org.
'ESTELL EMPIRE': Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8, 2021; tells the story of the Estell family of New Jersey — a story of ships, settlements, suffrage, and society; many pieces on exhibit were owned by the family, including portraits, fine china, and silverware, as well as artifacts such as a ledger book and handwritten letters; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
HAK VOGRIN EXHIBITION: Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 1; Hak Vogrin, illustrator and comic book artist; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
JCC OCTOBER MAHJONG BRUNCHES: 10:30 a.m.; mahjong and card games with a delicious spread; all players and skill levels are welcome; temperatures taken, masks required; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $20 members, $25 guests up to one week before; $25 members, $30 guests after one week before. 609-822-1167 or email jcutler@jccatlantic.org.
LENNOX WARNER: Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 31; Lennox Warner emigrated from the West Indies in 1974 and has been an Atlantic City resident since 1980; Warner's work explores free-form, three-dimensional figures inspired by "primitive" and abstract art; his portfolio of work covers a variety of mediums including wood, clay, glass, metal, and paint; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
RECYCLED ART CONTEST: ACUA's Recycled Art Contest is open to people of all ages; create art from material destined for recycling or trash; contest shines a light on the importance of recycling materials and how we can all do our part to keep items out of the landfill; various age groups; participants must be a resident of Atlantic County; deadline for entry Nov. 1; contact for specifications. 609-272-6934 or ACUA.com.
TAKE AND MAKE CRAFT: DECORATIVE PUMPKIN FOR ADULTS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Oct. 31; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; create your own fall décor from a foam pumpkin and fall-themed napkins; kits may be picked up at the Main Library Circulation Desk or curbside. 609-345-6115 or ACFPL.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - EDUCATORS: ENGAGING STUDENTS IN THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; teachers will have the opportunity to discuss virtual and in-person education challenges with colleagues, explore the social, emotional and cognitive impact of learning, and discover tools to navigate work and family responsibilities. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - THE VILLAGE MOVIE SOCIETY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; join theater teacher and coach Louise Marshall Hacker and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a lively discussion about the documentary, "13th," on how the Thirteenth Amendment reframed American history; watch the documentary, available on Netflix, ahead of the planned discussion. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Thursday, Oct. 29
ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.
ADA TRILLO: IF WALKS COULD SPEAK - PANEL DISCUSSION: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; in conjunction with the exhibition Ada Trillo: If Walls Could Speak, the Noyes Museum is hosting an online panel discussion. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY PRESENTATION: 3 to 4 p.m.; Cumberland County Library will host a free virtual program via Zoom, "Remembering the Ladies: From Patriots in Petticoats to Presidential Candidates"; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, free. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
'REMEMBERING THE LADIES': 3 to 4 p.m.; free virtual program via Zoom; hosted by Cumberland County Library; "Remembering the Ladies: From Patriots in Petticoats to Presidential Candidates"; free. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
'TALES OF THE VICTORIANS': 4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 29; presented by East Lynne Theater Company; location given at registration; East Lynne Theater Company actors read stories by famous American authors; backyard in Cape May, $5 minimum donation, reservations required. 609-884-5898.
TRICK OR TREAT BINGO: 3 to 4 p.m.; come to the center and do a trick, and receive a treat; game of BINGO; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - TRIVIA GAME DAY: 4 to 5 p.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; questions covering an array of topics including science, geography, history, music, theater, movies and more; compete for the top prize. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
VIRTUAL TOUR: BLACK LIVES MATTER EXHIBIT: 6 to 7 p.m.; virtual tour with the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey. 609-350-6662 or Stockton.Zoom.us.
WHEATON CONVERSATIONS: ALLAN WEXLER AND VIRGIL MARTI: 6 to 8 p.m.; virtual event; event is part of "Wheaton Conversations," a virtual series highlighting select artists with ties to WheatonArts; join Allan and Virgil online as they discuss their experiences exploring the use of glass to express their ideas; free. 856-825-6800 or WheatonArts.org.
Friday, Oct. 30
GREGORY'S 41ST OKTOBERFEST CELEBRATION 2020: Fridays through Mondays through October; offering 4 lunch and 8 dinner Authentic German meals each day; Gregorys Restaurant & Bar, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-513-6219 or GregorysBar.com.
LUNCH AND DISCUSS - VIRTUAL: noon to 1 p.m. Fridays; meet online to watch a Ted Talk and then discuss it over lunch; topics vary, but mental health and wellness are common themes; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
THE DARK ART SHOW: 1 to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 1; eclectic mix of fine art and oddities; styles ranging from Dark Surrealism to New Contemporary Art; popup art show at 27 Central Ave., Hammonton. Facebook.com/ArtClubHammonton.
Saturday, Oct. 31
HOWL-O-WEEN PET COSTUME PARADE & CONTEST: 10 a.m. registration, noon parade; join Beacon at the second annual HOWL-o-ween pet costume contest and parade at LeGates Farm; costume contest, prizes, fall-themed activities; adoptable pets on site; LeGates Farm Market, 3400 Bayshore Road, Cape May, $10 per dog. 609-418-9011 or Facebook.com/BeaconAnimalRescue.
Monday, Nov. 2
'STILL TRAVELING': 2 to 3 p.m.; virtual traveling presentation hosted by Katz JCC; "armchair adventure" on an educational and guided group tour. 609-335-9541.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
KINSHIP CAREGIVER DISNEY KARAOKE NIGHT: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Zoom Disney Karaoke session hosted by New Day Family Success Center. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - DIY CONTAINER GARDEN: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; embrace your green thumb and join for an informative session on creating your own indoor fall container garden; learn how to grow and care for house plants and herbs to beautify your home and enhance your cooking; free members, $5 non-members; reservations due by Oct. 29. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
ADULT LITERACY TUTOR TRAINING - VIRTUAL: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; six workshops hosted by Literacy New Jersey's Tutor Training Program; become a Literacy NJ volunteer tutor and help adults in Atlantic and Cape May Counties improve their reading, writing and speaking skills; receive a certificate of completion from Literacy New Jersey; online only; $45. 609-383-3377 or LiteracyNJ.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - 'NURSE'S ROUNDTABLE': 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; JFS Nurse Educator Lori Pasahow and Village Membership Director Tina Serota will discuss how to put the pieces back together while finding your way to a peaceful and happy 2021; reservations due by Oct. 28. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Thursday, Nov. 5
CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m.; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; program will be held remotely via Zoom; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
GENEALOGY - ANCESTRY: 2 to 3:30 p.m.; "tricks" of the trade that will lead you to your lost ancestors; program will be held via Zoom; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VIRTUAL COMEDY HOUR FUNDRAISER: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; hosted by Ginger Ninja Comedy; virtual comedy show to benefit NJ-based charity; $15. GingerNinjaComedy.com.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - THE POSITIVITY PROJECT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; join JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Village Membership Director Tina Serota to discover ways to boost your wellness; reservations due by Oct. 28. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
WHEATON CONVERSATIONS: TYRESE 'BRIGHT FLOWER' GOULD JACINTO: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; online event hosted by WheatonArts; watch online interview with Native American multi-media artist, Tyrese "Bright Flower" Gould Jacinto; part of "Wheaton Conversations," a new virtual series highlighting select artists with ties to WheatonArts; free. 856-825-6800 or WheatonArts.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
FREE VIRTUAL WILDLIFE PRESENTATION: 7 to 7:45 p.m. Oct. 27, Nov. 17; hosted by ACUA; Zoom presentation for kids; remote learning experience all about animals; registration required. 609-272-6937 or ACUA.com.
Saturday, Nov. 21
AC BALLET 38TH SEASON: 7 p.m. Nov. 21, "It's a Shore Holiday"; 4 p.m. Dec. 20, "Nutcracker"; 7 p.m. March 20, 2021, "Carmen"; 7 p.m. April 10, 2021, "Romeo and Juliet"; 7 p.m. May 1, 2021, "A Midsummer Night’s Dream"; social distancing guidelines followed; Circus Maximus Theater, Caesars Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City; $45 adults, $20 kids, discounts for seniors, military and AC residents. ACBallet.org.
Dining out
Wednesday, Oct. 28
JCC OCTOBER MAHJONG BRUNCHES: 10:30 a.m.; afternoon of mahjong and card games with a delicious spread; masks required; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; up to one week before event: $20 members, $25 guests; after one week before: $25 members, $30 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Fundraisers
Friday, Oct. 30
HOCUS POCUS DRIVE-IN MOVIE FUNDRAISER: 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 30, 31; hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters; Kathedral Event Center, 499 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, $50. 609-573-5029 or BBBSDriveIn.org.
For kids
Wednesday, Oct. 28
KIDS CRAFT (VIRTUAL): Wednesdays and Saturdays through Oct. 31; hosted by Longport Public Library; free kid's craft kit available for pickup; for ages 3-8 (some adult assistance may be required) and contain everything you need for a fun activity. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SIX-WORD STORY CONTEST FOR TEENS: daily through Oct. 30; hosted by Atlantic City Library; the library is challenging teenagers 13-18 to write a story with just six words; students can submit up to three original stories through the library's website; entries must be received by Oct. 30. 609-345-2269, ext. 3051 or ACFPL.org.
TAKE AND MAKE CRAFTS AND STEM KITS: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Oct. 30; for ages 6-12; visit the Atlantic City Free Public Library each week to pick up craft and STEM kits; video will also be posted on the library's Youth Services Facebook and YouTube pages each week showing how to complete the project; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3051 or ACFPL.org.
YOUNG ARTISTS DRAW/PAINT CLASSES: 2 to 3:15 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 18; Kids Drawing & Painting Classes for ages 5 to 10; Leah Morgan Art Works, 249 Great Bay Blvd. #5, Little Egg Harbor Township, $15-$20, pre-registration required. 609-432-1191 or LMorganArtWorks.com.
Thursday, Oct. 29
YOUNG ARTISTS THURSDAY DRAWING CLASS: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 19; a class for young artists ages 11 and older; supplies provided; Leah Morgan Art Works, 249 Great Bay Blvd. #5, Little Egg Harbor Township, $20. 609-432-1191 or LMorganArtWorks.com.
Friday, Oct. 30
VIRTUAL MASQUERADE STORY TIME: 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; babies, toddlers and children younger than 5 years old are invited to a Virtual Masquerade Story Time hosted by the Vineland Public Library. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.
Saturday, Oct. 31
SATARTDAYS- FREE KIDS' ART CLASSES: noon to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 14; free art classes for ages 5 to 12 years; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29; join Miss Linda for a virtual story time; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time, as well as shared on the Library's Facebook and Instagram pages. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Golf
Monday, Nov. 2
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11 a.m.; A Cause to Celebrate Golf Tournament, held in lieu of annual gala; funds raised will support the cost of the ongoing oncology pharmacy upgrade, a new MRI for diagnostic testing, funding of a new prostate cancer screening program, continuation of the Penn Telegenetics program, and more; includes a fresh packaged lunch and access to a post-event reception with an Italian buffet; 50/50 raffle and mulligan tickets; Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Somers Point - Mays Landing Road, Somers Point; tickets for the tournament start at $150 per golfer. 609-653-3986 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Groups
Wednesday, Oct. 28
DEPRESSION & ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP - ONLINE: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online, peer-run support group meeting is provided for individuals living with depression or anxiety; topics include wellness tools, mutual support and community resources; to receive a link by email, contact cquinn@mhanj.org or call 609-652-3800. MHAAC.info.
GRATITUDE COFFEE TALK - ONLINE GROUP: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 8, 2021; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online group meets mid-week to talk about ways gratitude can relieve stress and reduce anxiety; discover how gratitude is good for day-to-day wellness; to receive a link and join the meeting, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, Oct. 30
LGBTQ+ DISCUSSION/NETWORKING GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. Fridays; call-in discussion group; members of this group meet to share experiences, learn about the community, find support and discuss relevant topics; LGBTQ+ community as well as family and friends are welcome. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
GRIEFSHARE WEEKLY MEETING: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 5, 2021; GriefShare is a weekly meeting to provide support and encouragement for those who have lost a loved one; Linwood Community Church, 1838 Shore Road, Linwood. 609-226-1482 or GriefShare.org.
OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; Zoom 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 5 p.m.; hosted by Avalon Library; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; meeting is being held remotely via Zoom meetings; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, Nov. 5
ONLINE MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men's group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, Nov. 6
WARRIORS WELCOME - ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Fridays; online discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.
Monday, Nov. 16
VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
AARP MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Tuesdays through March 2021, Senior Center, 621 W. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 609-568-5073 or GTNJ.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Thursday, Nov. 19
COFFEE KLATCH - ONLINE PROGRAM: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; fast-paced discussion on politics, technology, world events, the arts, religion, and more; bring your own coffee and bagel along to your computer; registration requested. 609-822-1167 or jcutler@jccatlantic.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; meeting is being held remotely via Zoom meetings; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, Oct. 28
FREE ZOOM MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 6 to 7 p.m.; Hafetz and Associate's Ellen Cosgrove will explain Medicare Parts A & B, the difference between having a supplement versus an advantage plan, and prescription drug coverage; reservations requested. 609-732-0602 or HafetzAndAssociates.com.
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
VIRTUAL WELLNESS CLASSES FOR OLDER ADULTS: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through Nov. 12; Cape Assist's next installments of its W.I.S.E. Program, a wellness initiative focusing on the health and well-being of individuals 51 and older; individuals will receive valuable information and resources to create and maintain a healthy lifestyle; everyone who completes the program will receive a $100 gift card; free, pre-registration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.
Thursday, Oct. 29
'RISING MINDS' ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, Oct. 30
VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Nov. 6; open to adults of all fitness levels; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; gentle practices can help relieve stress, improve balance and flexibility, and enhance the immune system; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, Oct. 31
YOGA CLASSES: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 26; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; learn the poses in a gentle and safe environment; bring your own mat, or equipment rental is available ($2; includes 1 mat, 2 blocks, 1 towel); outside under the pavilion or on the lawn depending on the weather; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5. 856-457-9869.
Thursday, Nov. 12
INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Music
Thursday, Oct. 29
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Religion
Thursday, Oct. 29
CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED COURSE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 5; Greentree Church is holding a 7-week course on Zoom exploring the Christian faith and considering who Jesus is, why He came and had to die and what it means to follow Him; for anyone who would like to learn more about Christianity and it's significance in their lives. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE.
