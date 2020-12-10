South Jersey Event Listing

MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - DIABETES SELF-MANAGEMENT EDUCATION & SUPPORT PROGRAM: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 16; hosted by JFS Atlantic; virtual six-week program, presented by Jewish Family Service and The Rothenberg Center for Family Life; attendees will learn how to manage symptoms, communicate effectively with healthcare providers, improve eating, exercise habits and more; free. 609-350-8937 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Thursday, Dec. 10

INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.