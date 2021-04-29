South Jersey Event Listing

CHILDHOOD LEAD POISONING AND PREVENTION WORKSHOP - ONLINE: 2 to 2:45 p.m. April 22, 3 to 3:45 p.m. April 29; presentation is for parents, guardians and anyone who works with young children under age 6; learn about factors that cause increased risk of lead poisoning, signs and symptoms of exposure, and methods for preventing lead poisoning in both pregnant women and young children; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

'RISING MINDS' ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Friday, April 30

VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through April 30; the Atlantic City Free Public Library will hold Tai Chi/Qigong classes via Zoom; gentle practices can help relieve stress, improve balance and flexibility, and enhance the immune system; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

Tuesday, May 4