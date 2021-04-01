South Jersey Event Listing

Friday, April 2

STORY TIME YOGA: 10 to 11 a.m.; families are invited to a special story time yoga, presented by Miss Colby; storytelling paired with gentle yoga poses. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through April 30; the Atlantic City Free Public Library will hold Tai Chi/Qigong classes via Zoom; gentle practices can help relieve stress, improve balance and flexibility, and enhance the immune system; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

Tuesday, April 6

BABY BOOMERS WELLNESS HOUR - ONLINE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; meet virtually in this meeting to discuss common experiences and struggles as well as how to stay well and remain "connected." 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, April 7