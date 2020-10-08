South Jersey Event Listing

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - OPEN ENROLLMENT MEDICARE SEMINAR: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join Amanda Reese from Hafetz & Associates for a discussion about Medicare basic, including Medicare Part A and Part B, Part C Advantage Part D prescription, and supplemental plan coverage; a question and answer session will follow the presentation; reservations required by Oct. 7. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 14

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - NAVIGATING YOUR 'NORMAL' IN COVID-19: 10:30 a.m. to noon; join Lori Cohen-Pasahow, Jewish Family Services Nurse Educator, for a discussion about safety and returning to your routine; learn the "do's and don'ts" of grocery shopping, visits with friends and relatives, restaurant dining or ordering takeout, walking the boardwalk, exercise classes and more; reservations due by Oct. 8. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Music

Thursday, Oct. 8

VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.

Religion

Thursday, Oct. 8

CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED COURSE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 5; Greentree Church is holding a 7-week course on Zoom exploring the Christian faith and considering who Jesus is, why He came and had to die and what it means to follow Him; for anyone who would like to learn more about Christianity and it's significance in their lives. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE.