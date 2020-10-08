South Jersey Event Listing

Events
Wednesday, Oct. 7
CAROLE COUZENS ART EXHIBIT (VIRTUAL): daily through Oct. 31; visit Longport Public Library's website to view artwork by this month's featured local artist, Carole Couzens. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
DANIEL D'AURIA EXHIBIT: daily through Jan. 3, 2021; features works by photographer Daniel D'Auria; in 2018, D'Auria was awarded high honors in Nature's Best Photo competition, where his photograph spent the year in the Smithsonian; Seaview A Dolce Hotel, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
RECYCLED ART CONTEST: ACUA's Recycled Art Contest is open to people of all ages; create art from material destined for recycling or trash; contest shines a light on the importance of recycling materials and how we can all do our part to keep items out of the landfill; various age groups; participants must be a resident of Atlantic County; deadline for entry Nov. 1; contact for specifications. 609-272-6934 or ACUA.com.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - 'ELECTION 2020: MAKE YOUR VOTE COUNT': 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; presented by JFS Atlantic; educate yourself about voting in a pandemic; informative session with local attorney, Elaine Tobolsky, on how to make certain your vote is counted; reservations required by Oct. 2. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Thursday, Oct. 8
ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.
AUTHOR TALK WITH GEORGE INGRAM AND JIM PLOUSIS: 7 to 8 p.m.; authors James Plousis and George Ingram will discuss "Jersey Lawman: A Life On The Right Side of Crime"; book was awarded second-best non-fiction by the Public Safety Writers Association in a National Competition; event will be held via Zoom Webinar. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
GENEALOGY - ITALIAN RESEARCH: 1 to 2:30 p.m.; with Casey Zahn; learn how to find records that your family has here in the States to get you back to your roots overseas; class will explore U.S. and Italian resources; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
RUTGERS ONLINE CLIMATE ACTION CLASS: 6 to 8 p.m.; Rutgers Online event held using Cisco Webex Events; novelist Kim Stanley Robinson will read from and discuss his new novel, "The Ministry for the Future," which presents a fundamentally hopeful vision of a near-future world striving to overcome the climate crisis; panel following reading. 848-932-6744 or eoas.rutgers.edu/ksr2020.
'TALES OF THE VICTORIANS': 4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 29; presented by East Lynne Theater Company; location given at registration; East Lynne Theater Company actors read stories by famous American authors; backyard in Cape May, $5 minimum donation, reservations required. 609-884-5898.
VIRTUAL FAMILY FITNESS: ZUMBA: 5 to 5:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-0230.
Friday, Oct. 9
GREGORY'S 41ST OKTOBERFEST CELEBRATION 2020: Fridays through Mondays through October; offering 4 lunch and 8 dinner Authentic German meals each day; Gregorys Restaurant & Bar, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-513-6219 or GregorysBar.com.
LUNCH AND DISCUSS - VIRTUAL: noon to 1 p.m. Fridays; meet online to watch a Ted Talk and then discuss it over lunch; topics vary, but mental health and wellness are common themes; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Saturday, Oct. 10
HISTORY CENTER LECTURE: 'HALLOWEEN, A HAUNTED HISTORY': 1 to 2 p.m.; presenter Kevin Woyce will discuss the origins of the Jack-o'lantern, Orson Welles' 1938 "War of the Worlds" radio broadcast, the first monster movies, haunted lighthouses and hotels, and more; hour-long slideshow illustrated with original photographs and antique Halloween cards, advertisements, artwork, and movie posters; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Sunday, Oct. 11
FLEA MARKET AND CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hosted by Somers Point Fire Co. #1 Auxiliary; Bethel Road Firehouse, Bethel Road, Somers Point, spaces are $15 for an outside space. 609-927-7169 or 609-927-3281.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
DOG TRAINING CLASSES: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; eight week class; for Puppy and Beginner levels; teaches you to train your dog; 4-H Lockwood Center, 355 Court House Dennisville Road, Cape May Court House, $95 donation, advance registration required. 609-827-5256 or CMCDOTC.com.
FAMILY-FRIENDLY BINGO NIGHT (VIRTUAL): 6 to 7 p.m.; hosted by Longport Public Library; friends and family of all ages are invited to participate in virtual Family-Friendly Bingo; multiple rounds with different patterns; free, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
GREAT DECISIONS: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 28; America's largest discussion program on world affairs; Katrinka Somdahl-Sands, Associate Professor of Political Science with Rutgers University will moderate; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SOCIAL MEDIA BASICS SEMINAR: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.; discover the main uses of social media platforms Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn and how they differ; learn the basics of operating each platform; Mays Landing Campus. 609-653-0400 or Atlantic.edu.
Thursday, Oct. 15
'LEARN TO DRAW A BLACK CAT' VIDEO: 5 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 15, pick up on Oct. 13; supplies available for pick up at New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230.
SOCIAL MEDIA AND PERSONALIZATION TRENDS SEMINAR: 6 to 9 p.m.; held via Zoom; learn the latest strategies on creating personalized and relevant consumer content based on specific interests, demographics and behavior; register online with course code PDEV-118: Atlantic.edu. 609-653-0400 or Atlantic.edu.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
ADULT LITERACY TUTOR TRAINING - VIRTUAL: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; six workshops hosted by Literacy New Jersey's Tutor Training Program; become a Literacy NJ volunteer tutor and help adults in Atlantic and Cape May Counties improve their reading, writing and speaking skills; receive a certificate of completion from Literacy New Jersey; online only; $45. 609-383-3377 or LiteracyNJ.org.
Dining out
Fundraisers
Wednesday, Oct. 7
HOLY TRINITY EPISCOPAL CHURCH POT PIE FUNDRAISER: orders taken through Oct. 23, pick up Nov. 6, 7, 8; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Ocean City is now accepting orders for Griggstown Farm Pot Pies; chicken, vegetarian and Shepherd's Pie (beef) are available at $22 each and apple, blueberry and cherry pies at $17 each; pies come frozen, serve 4-6 and weigh approximately 2.35 lbs.; Holy Trinity Episcopal, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City. 609-471-4577 or HolyTrinity.org.
For kids
Wednesday, Oct. 7
KIDS CRAFT (VIRTUAL): Wednesdays and Saturdays through Oct. 31; hosted by Longport Public Library; free kid's craft kit available for pickup; for ages 3-8 (some adult assistance may be required) and contain everything you need for a fun activity. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
ONLINE STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; a new story time will be posted on the library's Youth Services Facebook page; online version of our weekly Preschool Story Time, where our librarian will share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities; for ages 3-5. 609-345-2269 or facebook.com/ACFPLyouth.
STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29; join Miss Linda for a virtual story time; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time, as well as shared on the Library's Facebook and Instagram pages. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Golf
Monday, Nov. 2
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11 a.m.; A Cause to Celebrate Golf Tournament, held in lieu of annual gala; funds raised will support the cost of the ongoing oncology pharmacy upgrade, a new MRI for diagnostic testing, funding of a new prostate cancer screening program, continuation of the Penn Telegenetics program, and more; includes a fresh packaged lunch and access to a post-event reception with an Italian buffet; 50/50 raffle and mulligan tickets; Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Somers Point - Mays Landing Road, Somers Point; tickets for the tournament start at $150 per golfer. 609-653-3986 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Groups
Wednesday, Oct. 7
DEPRESSION & ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP - ONLINE: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online, peer-run support group meeting is provided for individuals living with depression or anxiety; topics include wellness tools, mutual support and community resources; to receive a link by email, contact cquinn@mhanj.org or call 609-652-3800. MHAAC.info.
GRATITUDE COFFEE TALK - ONLINE GROUP: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 8, 2021; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online group meets mid-week to talk about ways gratitude can relieve stress and reduce anxiety; discover how gratitude is good for day-to-day wellness; to receive a link and join the meeting, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, Oct. 9
LGBTQ+ DISCUSSION/NETWORKING GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. Fridays; call-in discussion group; members of this group meet to share experiences, learn about the community, find support and discuss relevant topics; LGBTQ+ community as well as family and friends are welcome. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Oct. 12
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
GRIEFSHARE WEEKLY MEETING: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 5, 2021; GriefShare is a weekly meeting to provide support and encouragement for those who have lost a loved one; Linwood Community Church, 1838 Shore Road, Linwood. 609-226-1482 or GriefShare.org.
OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; Zoom 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 14, Dec. 9; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; meeting is being held remotely via Zoom meetings; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Dorothy Pearson; title for October, "Daring: My Passages" by Gail Sheehy (available on Hoopla); program will be held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, Oct. 15
ONLINE MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men's group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, Oct. 16
WARRIORS WELCOME - ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Fridays; online discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Oct. 19
VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, Oct. 7
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 2 to 7 p.m., Church By The Bay, 244 East White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.
FREE ZOOM MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. via Zoom; online Medicare Education Seminar in association with Body in Balance, hosted by Hafetz and Associates' Amanda Reese; free. 609-732-0601 or HafetzAndAssociates.com.
GALLOWAY AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 2 to 7 p.m., Church By The Bay, 244 East White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
VIRTUAL WELLNESS CLASSES FOR OLDER ADULTS: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through Nov. 12; Cape Assist's next installments of its W.I.S.E. Program, a wellness initiative focusing on the health and well-being of individuals 51 and older; individuals will receive valuable information and resources to create and maintain a healthy lifestyle; everyone who completes the program will receive a $100 gift card; free, pre-registration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.
Thursday, Oct. 8
FREE ZOOM MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 10 to 11 a.m.; Hafetz and Associate's Carolyn Dellaratto will explain Medicare Parts A & B, the difference between having a supplement versus an advantage plan, and prescription drug coverage; held via Zoom; reservations required. 609-732-0606 or HafetzAndAssociates.com.
INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
'RISING MINDS' ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - THE POSITIVITY PROJECT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Village Membership Director Tina Serota to discover ways to boost your wellness; each month features a new topic including self-care, mindfulness, gratitude, meditation, resiliency and more; reservations due by Oct. 2. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
FREE ZOOM MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., free Online Medicare Education Seminar in association with Jewish Family Services, hosted by Hafetz' Amanda Reese. 609-732-0601 or HafetzAndAssociates.com.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - OPEN ENROLLMENT MEDICARE SEMINAR: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join Amanda Reese from Hafetz & Associates for a discussion about Medicare basic, including Medicare Part A and Part B, Part C Advantage Part D prescription, and supplemental plan coverage; a question and answer session will follow the presentation; reservations required by Oct. 7. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - NAVIGATING YOUR 'NORMAL' IN COVID-19: 10:30 a.m. to noon; join Lori Cohen-Pasahow, Jewish Family Services Nurse Educator, for a discussion about safety and returning to your routine; learn the "do's and don'ts" of grocery shopping, visits with friends and relatives, restaurant dining or ordering takeout, walking the boardwalk, exercise classes and more; reservations due by Oct. 8. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Music
Thursday, Oct. 8
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Religion
Thursday, Oct. 8
CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED COURSE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 5; Greentree Church is holding a 7-week course on Zoom exploring the Christian faith and considering who Jesus is, why He came and had to die and what it means to follow Him; for anyone who would like to learn more about Christianity and it's significance in their lives. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!