South Jersey Event Listing

Events
Wednesday, Oct. 14
CAROLE COUZENS ART EXHIBIT (VIRTUAL): daily through Oct. 31; visit Longport Public Library's website to view artwork by this month's featured local artist, Carole Couzens. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
DANIEL D'AURIA EXHIBIT: daily through Jan. 3, 2021; features works by photographer Daniel D'Auria; in 2018, D'Auria was awarded high honors in Nature's Best Photo competition, where his photograph spent the year in the Smithsonian; Seaview A Dolce Hotel, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
RECYCLED ART CONTEST: ACUA's Recycled Art Contest is open to people of all ages; create art from material destined for recycling or trash; contest shines a light on the importance of recycling materials and how we can all do our part to keep items out of the landfill; various age groups; participants must be a resident of Atlantic County; deadline for entry Nov. 1; contact for specifications. 609-272-6934 or ACUA.com.
Thursday, Oct. 15
ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.
'LEARN TO DRAW A BLACK CAT' VIDEO: 5 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 15, pick up on Oct. 13; supplies available for pick up at New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230.
SOCIAL MEDIA AND PERSONALIZATION TRENDS SEMINAR: 6 to 9 p.m.; held via Zoom; learn the latest strategies on creating personalized and relevant consumer content based on specific interests, demographics and behavior; register online with course code PDEV-118: Atlantic.edu. 609-653-0400 or Atlantic.edu.
'TALES OF THE VICTORIANS': 4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 29; presented by East Lynne Theater Company; location given at registration; East Lynne Theater Company actors read stories by famous American authors; backyard in Cape May, $5 minimum donation, reservations required. 609-884-5898.
Friday, Oct. 16
GREGORY'S 41ST OKTOBERFEST CELEBRATION 2020: Fridays through Mondays through October; offering 4 lunch and 8 dinner Authentic German meals each day; Gregorys Restaurant & Bar, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-513-6219 or GregorysBar.com.
JCC OCTOBER MAHJONG BRUNCHES: 10:30 a.m. Oct. 16, 28; two fun afternoons of mahjong and card games with a delicious spread; social distancing guidelines followed; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $20 members, $25 guests up to one week before; $25 members, $30 guests after one week before. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
LUNCH AND DISCUSS - VIRTUAL: noon to 1 p.m. Fridays; meet online to watch a Ted Talk and then discuss it over lunch; topics vary, but mental health and wellness are common themes; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Saturday, Oct. 17
1ST ANNUAL FALL BAZAAR: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; held in lieu of our Annual Penny Auction; St. Vincent de Paul Regional School, 5809 Main St., Mays Landing. 609-625-1565 or SVDPRS.com.
CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon; hosted by Avalon Library with Melissa Palmer; held remotely via Zoom Meeting; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
REA'S HARVEST COUNTRY FAIR: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; hayrides, pumpkins, antiques, fine craftspeople, artists, and food vendors; Rea's Farm Market, 4th and Bayshore Road, West Cape May. 609-425-1818.
TRIVIA: 2 to 3 p.m.; get your team together and test your knowledge; gazebo on the Bay behind Longport Public Library/Borough Hall, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Sunday, Oct. 18
CORVETTE SHOW: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; sponsored by The Original Garden State Corvette Club; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
Monday, Oct. 19
2020 FALL LECTURE SERIES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; virtual lecture hosted by Longport Public Library; Joanne Kinsey of Rutgers Edu will be presenting this virtual lecture, "Cooking Basics & Kitchen Hacks"; registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
DOG TRAINING CLASSES: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; eight week class; for Puppy and Beginner levels; teaches you to train your dog; 4-H Lockwood Center, 355 Court House Dennisville Road, Cape May Court House, $95 donation, advance registration required. 609-827-5256 or CMCDOTC.com.
GREAT DECISIONS: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 28; America's largest discussion program on world affairs; Katrinka Somdahl-Sands, Associate Professor of Political Science with Rutgers University will moderate; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
RESOURCE FAIR VIDEO: 5 to 5:30 p.m.; online presentation hosted by New Day Family Success Center; learn about organizations that are currently open & the services that they offer. 609-652-0230.
VIRTUAL SCREENING OF 'A PLASTIC OCEAN' AND PANEL DISCUSSION: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; virtual screening of a shortened version of "A Plastic Ocean" will be shown, followed by a panel discussion of local environmental organizations; sponsored by Go Green Galloway - Sustainable Task Force; pre-registration required. GoGreenGalloway.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - GRANDPARENTS: FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., join the conversation about communication techniques that promote a greater sense of connection and create healthier relationships during the pandemic. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Thursday, Oct. 22
GENEALOGY - BEGINNING: 10 a.m. to noon; held remotely via Zoom with Casey Zahn; hosted by Avalon Library; learn how easy it is to research your family in this workshop; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
ADULT LITERACY TUTOR TRAINING - VIRTUAL: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; six workshops hosted by Literacy New Jersey's Tutor Training Program; become a Literacy NJ volunteer tutor and help adults in Atlantic and Cape May Counties improve their reading, writing and speaking skills; receive a certificate of completion from Literacy New Jersey; online only; $45. 609-383-3377 or LiteracyNJ.org.
Dining out
Tuesday, Oct. 20
DINNER AND A MOVIE: 5 p.m.; enjoy a full course meal including a kosher meat main course, salad, soup and dessert; kosher laws will be observed; masks and social distancing required, temperatures taken when entering; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $25 members, $30 guests. 609-822-1167 or email jcutler@jccatlantic.org.
Fundraisers
Wednesday, Oct. 14
HOLY TRINITY EPISCOPAL CHURCH POT PIE FUNDRAISER: orders taken through Oct. 23, pick up Nov. 6, 7, 8; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Ocean City is now accepting orders for Griggstown Farm Pot Pies; chicken, vegetarian and Shepherd's Pie (beef) are available at $22 each and apple, blueberry and cherry pies at $17 each; pies come frozen, serve 4-6 and weigh approximately 2.35 lbs.; Holy Trinity Episcopal, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City. 609-471-4577 or HolyTrinity.org.
For kids
Wednesday, Oct. 14
KIDS CRAFT (VIRTUAL): Wednesdays and Saturdays through Oct. 31; hosted by Longport Public Library; free kid's craft kit available for pickup; for ages 3-8 (some adult assistance may be required) and contain everything you need for a fun activity. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - STUDENTS: TEENS VERSUS ADULT PERSPECTIVE: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; discover ways to adjust to the challenges created by the pandemic at home and school. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Saturday, Oct. 17
SATARTDAYS- FREE KIDS' ART CLASSES: noon to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 14; free art classes for ages 5 to 12 years; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
ONLINE STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; a new story time will be posted on the library's Youth Services Facebook page; online version of our weekly Preschool Story Time, where our librarian will share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities; for ages 3-5. 609-345-2269 or facebook.com/ACFPLyouth.
STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29; join Miss Linda for a virtual story time; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time, as well as shared on the Library's Facebook and Instagram pages. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Golf
Monday, Nov. 2
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11 a.m.; A Cause to Celebrate Golf Tournament, held in lieu of annual gala; funds raised will support the cost of the ongoing oncology pharmacy upgrade, a new MRI for diagnostic testing, funding of a new prostate cancer screening program, continuation of the Penn Telegenetics program, and more; includes a fresh packaged lunch and access to a post-event reception with an Italian buffet; 50/50 raffle and mulligan tickets; Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Somers Point - Mays Landing Road, Somers Point; tickets for the tournament start at $150 per golfer. 609-653-3986 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Groups
Wednesday, Oct. 14
DEPRESSION & ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP - ONLINE: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online, peer-run support group meeting is provided for individuals living with depression or anxiety; topics include wellness tools, mutual support and community resources; to receive a link by email, contact cquinn@mhanj.org or call 609-652-3800. MHAAC.info.
GRATITUDE COFFEE TALK - ONLINE GROUP: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 8, 2021; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online group meets mid-week to talk about ways gratitude can relieve stress and reduce anxiety; discover how gratitude is good for day-to-day wellness; to receive a link and join the meeting, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 14, Dec. 9; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; meeting is being held remotely via Zoom meetings; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Dorothy Pearson; title for October, "Daring: My Passages" by Gail Sheehy (available on Hoopla); program will be held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, Oct. 15
ONLINE MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men's group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, Oct. 16
LGBTQ+ DISCUSSION/NETWORKING GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. Fridays; call-in discussion group; members of this group meet to share experiences, learn about the community, find support and discuss relevant topics; LGBTQ+ community as well as family and friends are welcome. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
WARRIORS WELCOME - ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Fridays; online discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Oct. 19
SANDY PAGES BOOK CLUB (VIRTUAL): 1 to 2 p.m.; Sandy Pages book club will be meeting to discuss "The Henna Artist" by Alka Joshi; virtual meeting; free, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
AARP MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Tuesdays through March 2021, Senior Center, 621 W. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 609-568-5073 or GTNJ.org.
GRIEFSHARE WEEKLY MEETING: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 5, 2021; GriefShare is a weekly meeting to provide support and encouragement for those who have lost a loved one; Linwood Community Church, 1838 Shore Road, Linwood. 609-226-1482 or GriefShare.org.
OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; Zoom 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Thursday, Oct. 22
COFFEE KLATCH - ONLINE PROGRAM: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 22, Nov. 19; fast-paced discussion on politics, technology, world events, the arts, religion, and more; bring your own coffee and bagel along to your computer; registration requested. 609-822-1167 or jcutler@jccatlantic.org.
MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Dorothy Pearson; title for October "Love Lies" by Amanda Lamb (available on Hoopla); held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
THE ARC OF ATLANTIC COUNTY PRO-AM GOLF TOURNAMENT: 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; I. Rice & Company presents The Arc of Atlantic County Pro-Am Golf Tournament; professional golfers will team with amateur foursomes to compete for $11K in prizes; Galloway National Golf Club, 270 S. New York Road, Galloway Township; $350 individuals, $1400 foursomes. 609-485-0800 or TheArcAtlantic.org/golf.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, Oct. 14
CAPE ASSIST VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; "Taking Care of Your Brain and Body Affects Everything in Your Life" with education specialists Dr. Lori Desautels and Michael McKnight; held via Zoom; free. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
NAVIGATING YOUR 'NORMAL' IN COVID-19: 10:30 a.m. to noon; join Lori Cohen-Pasahow, JFS Nurse Educator, for an important discussion about safety and returning to your routine; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - NAVIGATING YOUR 'NORMAL' IN COVID-19: 10:30 a.m. to noon; join Lori Cohen-Pasahow, Jewish Family Services Nurse Educator, for a discussion about safety and returning to your routine; learn the "do's and don'ts" of grocery shopping, visits with friends and relatives, restaurant dining or ordering takeout, walking the boardwalk, exercise classes and more; reservations due by Oct. 8. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
VIRTUAL WELLNESS CLASSES FOR OLDER ADULTS: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through Nov. 12; Cape Assist's next installments of its W.I.S.E. Program, a wellness initiative focusing on the health and well-being of individuals 51 and older; individuals will receive valuable information and resources to create and maintain a healthy lifestyle; everyone who completes the program will receive a $100 gift card; free, pre-registration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.
Thursday, Oct. 15
'RISING MINDS' ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, Oct. 16
VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Nov. 6; open to adults of all fitness levels; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; gentle practices can help relieve stress, improve balance and flexibility, and enhance the immune system; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
FREE ZOOM MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 6 to 7 p.m.; online seminar hosted by Hafetz and Associates; Steve Michael will explain Medicare Parts A & B, the difference between having a supplement versus an advantage plan, and prescription drug coverage; registration requested. 609-732-0607 or HafetzAndAssociates.com.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
FREE ZOOM MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 6 to 7 p.m.; online seminar hosted by Hafetz and Associates and Gilda's Club; Amanda Reese will explain Medicare Parts A & B, the difference between having a supplement versus an advantage plan, and prescription drug coverage; registration requested. 609-732-0601 or HafetzAndAssociates.com.
Thursday, Oct. 22
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 1 to 6 p.m., Church By The Bay, 244 E White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.
FREE ZOOM MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 10 to 11 a.m.; online seminar hosted by Hafetz and Associates and Gilda's Club; Steve Michael will explain Medicare Parts A & B, the difference between having a supplement versus an advantage plan, and prescription drug coverage; registration requested. 609-732-0607 or HafetzAndAssociates.com.
Thursday, Nov. 12
INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Music
Thursday, Oct. 15
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Sunday, Oct. 18
BAY ATLANTIC SYMPHONY CONCERT: 2 to 3 p.m.; virtual concert; variations on an Original Theme, Op. 36, more popularly known as Enigma Variations. 856-857-6555 or BayAtlanticSymphony.org.
Religion
Thursday, Oct. 15
CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED COURSE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 5; Greentree Church is holding a 7-week course on Zoom exploring the Christian faith and considering who Jesus is, why He came and had to die and what it means to follow Him; for anyone who would like to learn more about Christianity and it's significance in their lives. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE.
