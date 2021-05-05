South Jersey Event Listing

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - NURSE'S ROUNDTABLE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; "Choosing a New Doctor & COVID-19 Update"; learn how to conduct research for a new doctor, what to look for and if you should hold an interview. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

Thursday, May 6

'RISING MINDS' ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Friday, May 7

VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through June 25; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; held via Zoom; open to adults of all fitness levels; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

Tuesday, May 11