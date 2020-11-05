South Jersey Event Listing

Events
Wednesday, Nov. 4
ADA TRILLO: 'IF WALLS COULD SPEAK': Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8, 2021; exhibit of photographs of refugees at the Mexican border by Ada Trillo; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
ADULT LITERACY TUTOR TRAINING - VIRTUAL: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; six workshops hosted by Literacy New Jersey's Tutor Training Program; become a Literacy NJ volunteer tutor and help adults in Atlantic and Cape May Counties improve their reading, writing and speaking skills; receive a certificate of completion from Literacy New Jersey; online only; $45. 609-383-3377 or LiteracyNJ.org.
DANIEL D'AURIA EXHIBIT: daily through Jan. 3, 2021; features works by photographer Daniel D'Auria; in 2018, D'Auria was awarded high honors in Nature's Best Photo competition, where his photograph spent the year in the Smithsonian; Seaview A Dolce Hotel, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
EAST LYNNE THEATER COMPANY PRESENTS 'NOTHING MATTERS': 8 to 9:15 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Nov. 21; written by Dave Geible, show tells the story of American journalist Ambrose Bierce; online only; $15. 609-884-5898 or EastlynneTheater.org.
'ESTELL EMPIRE': Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8, 2021; tells the story of the Estell family of New Jersey — a story of ships, settlements, suffrage, and society; many pieces on exhibit were owned by the family, including portraits, fine china, and silverware, as well as artifacts such as a ledger book and handwritten letters; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
OCEAN CITY REALTORS BOARD COLLECTION: donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Nov. 25; donations will support "Operation: Empty closets for the Homeless"; donations will be used to give the gift of warmth for winter to the needy at the Atlantic City Rescue Mission; Ocean City Board Of Realtors, 405 22nd St., Ocean City. 609-399-0128 or OCBOR.com.
VIRTUAL COLLEGE ESSAY WRITING SERIES LED BY MIGHTY WRITERS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 25; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; led by instructors from Mighty Writers, participants will work on college essays and draft stories they can use for multiple college application submissions; support will also be given for college scholarship writing and college prep, including SAT support; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
Thursday, Nov. 5
ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.
CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m.; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; program will be held remotely via Zoom; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
GENEALOGY - ANCESTRY: 2 to 3:30 p.m.; "tricks" of the trade that will lead you to your lost ancestors; program will be held via Zoom; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VIRTUAL COMEDY HOUR FUNDRAISER: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; hosted by Ginger Ninja Comedy; virtual comedy show to benefit NJ-based charity; $15. GingerNinjaComedy.com.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - THE POSITIVITY PROJECT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; join JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Village Membership Director Tina Serota to discover ways to boost your wellness; reservations due by Oct. 28. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
WHEATON CONVERSATIONS: TYRESE 'BRIGHT FLOWER' GOULD JACINTO: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; online event hosted by WheatonArts; watch online interview with Native American multi-media artist, Tyrese "Bright Flower" Gould Jacinto; part of "Wheaton Conversations," a new virtual series highlighting select artists with ties to WheatonArts; free. 856-825-6800 or WheatonArts.org.
Friday, Nov. 6
LUNCH AND DISCUSS - VIRTUAL: noon to 1 p.m. Fridays; meet online to watch a Ted Talk and then discuss it over lunch; topics vary, but mental health and wellness are common themes; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Saturday, Nov. 7
AC BOARDWALK COMEDY SHOW AND BLANKET DRIVE: noon to 2 p.m.; community comedy show held at Kennedy Plaza in front of Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall; blanket donations welcome and will be distributed to people in need on the Boardwalk after the show; 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, free. shainakanter@gmail.com.
CRAFT FAIR: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 35th Annual Craft Fair; Cologne Vol. Fire Company, 2870 Cologne Ave., Mays Landing. 609-804-1749.
GARAGE SALE: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Peter & Paul UOC, 77 Hogbin Road, Millville. 856-697-2255.
HISTORY CENTER LECTURE: UPPER TOWNSHIP VILLAGES: 1 to 2 p.m.; hosted by Avalon Library; with local historian Robert Holden, author of "Upper Township and its Ten Villages"; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
AROUND THE WORLD EGYPT: TAKE & MAKE CRAFTS: 4 to 4:30 p.m., Zoom meeting hosted by New Day Family Success Center. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
DOG OBEDIENCE CLASSES: 7 p.m., David C. Wood 4H Center of Atlantic County, 3210 Route 50, Hamilton Township. 609-432-9447 or PinelandsK9Club.com.
JEWISH FILM SERIES: 'A TRAMWAY IN JERUSALEM': 10:30 a.m.; limited to 25 participants; COVID-19 guidelines followed; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $6 members, $10 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
ONLINE RESUME WORKSHOP: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; free online resume workshop hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; held via Zoom; workshop will cover the basics of writing a strong resume that makes applicants attractive to a prospective employer; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
VIRTUAL BEER & CHEESE TASTING: 6 to 7 p.m.; hosted by Avalon Library; City Brew Tours will explore the intricacies of pairing beer and cheese while adding interactive and fun activities via Zoom; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VETERAN'S DAY CAKE DECORATING DEMONSTRATION: 4 to 4:30 p.m., hosted by New Day Family Success Center via Zoom. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - THE VILLAGE MOVIE SOCIETY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join theater teacher and coach Louise Marshall Hacker and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a lively discussion about the motion picture, "On the Basis of Sex," about how the late Ruth Bader Ginsberg helped to reframe the law to support equal rights; reservations due by Nov. 3. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
JEWISH FILM SERIES: 'TEL AVIV ON FIRE': 10:30 a.m.; social distancing followed; limited to 25 attendees; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $6 members, $10 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
S.J. GHOST RESEARCH PARANORMAL WEBINAR: 7 to 8 p.m.; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; virtual lecture presented by South Jersey Ghost Research; includes a video presentation along with photo displays, audio clips, video clips and equipment demonstrations, plus a Q & A session; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
VETERANS DAY SERVICE: 11 a.m.; at the Veterans Memorial Stone in front of the Buena Vista Township Municipal Complex; short service to remember all local soldiers; Buena Vista Township Municipal Complex, 890 Harding Highway, Buena. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
Thursday, Nov. 12
JEWISH FILM SERIES: 'HEADING HOME: THE TALE OF TEAM ISRAEL': 10:30 a.m.; social distancing guidelines followed; limited to 25 attendees; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $6 members, $10 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
'LET'S TALK TURKEY: A VIRTUAL WORKSHOP ON ADVANCE DIRECTIVES': 10 to 11 a.m.; virtual workshop held by Journey Hospice; educational information regarding Advance Directives; free. 609-760-6073 or JourneyHospiceNJ.org.
'MARKETING TO MILLENNIALS AND GENERATION Z' SEMINAR: 6 to 9 p.m.; held online by Atlantic Cape via Zoom; session will cover best practices, case studies and trends on how to attract and retain millennials; learn strategies for using digital marketing to reach the generations who came before millennials; register online with course code PDEV-177. 609-653-0400 or Atlantic.Edu.
Saturday, Nov. 14
HOMEMADE SOUP SALE: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; choose from a variety of large containers of homemade soup; South Seaville United Methodist Church, 111-115 Corson Tavern Road, South Seaville.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
FREE VIRTUAL WILDLIFE PRESENTATION: 7 to 7:45 p.m. Oct. 27, Nov. 17; hosted by ACUA; Zoom presentation for kids; remote learning experience all about animals; registration required. 609-272-6937 or ACUA.com.
Saturday, Nov. 21
AC BALLET 38TH SEASON: 7 p.m. Nov. 21, "It's a Shore Holiday"; 4 p.m. Dec. 20, "Nutcracker"; 7 p.m. March 20, 2021, "Carmen"; 7 p.m. April 10, 2021, "Romeo and Juliet"; 7 p.m. May 1, 2021, "A Midsummer Night’s Dream"; social distancing guidelines followed; Circus Maximus Theater, Caesars Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City; $45 adults, $20 kids, discounts for seniors, military and AC residents. ACBallet.org.
Dining out
Fundraisers
Monday, Nov. 9
HOLIDAY AND NEW COAT DRIVE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Nov. 12 to Dec. 21; hosted by Stafford Township PBA Local #297 and Stafford Recreation; collecting new, unwrapped gifts and new winter coats for boys and girls, newborn through age 18; Bay Avenue Community Center, 774 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. 609-597-1000, ext. 8573 or 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.
For kids
Wednesday, Nov. 4
YOUNG ARTISTS DRAW/PAINT CLASSES: 2 to 3:15 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 18; Kids Drawing & Painting Classes for ages 5 to 10; Leah Morgan Art Works, 249 Great Bay Blvd. #5, Little Egg Harbor Township, $15-$20, pre-registration required. 609-432-1191 or LMorganArtWorks.com.
Thursday, Nov. 5
VIRTUAL BOOGIE WOOGIE BABIES DANCE CLASSES: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Thursdays through Nov. 19; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; Boogie Woogie Babies is a 45-minute virtual dance class for children ages six months to 3 years old; held online via Facebook page. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
YOUNG ARTISTS THURSDAY DRAWING CLASS: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 19; a class for young artists ages 11 and older; supplies provided; Leah Morgan Art Works, 249 Great Bay Blvd. #5, Little Egg Harbor Township, $20. 609-432-1191 or LMorganArtWorks.com.
Saturday, Nov. 7
SATARTDAYS- FREE KIDS' ART CLASSES: noon to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 14; free art classes for ages 5 to 12 years; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29; join Miss Linda for a virtual story time; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time, as well as shared on the Library's Facebook and Instagram pages. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Golf
Groups
Wednesday, Nov. 4
DEPRESSION & ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP - ONLINE: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online, peer-run support group meeting is provided for individuals living with depression or anxiety; topics include wellness tools, mutual support and community resources; to receive a link by email, contact cquinn@mhanj.org or call 609-652-3800. MHAAC.info.
GRATITUDE COFFEE TALK - ONLINE GROUP: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 8, 2021; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online group meets mid-week to talk about ways gratitude can relieve stress and reduce anxiety; discover how gratitude is good for day-to-day wellness; to receive a link and join the meeting, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 5 p.m.; hosted by Avalon Library; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; meeting is being held remotely via Zoom meetings; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, Nov. 5
ONLINE MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men's group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, Nov. 6
LGBTQ+ DISCUSSION/NETWORKING GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. Fridays; call-in discussion group; members of this group meet to share experiences, learn about the community, find support and discuss relevant topics; LGBTQ+ community as well as family and friends are welcome. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
WARRIORS WELCOME - ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Fridays; online discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Sunday, Nov. 8
MEDITATION - ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
GRIEFSHARE WEEKLY MEETING: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 5, 2021; GriefShare is a weekly meeting to provide support and encouragement for those who have lost a loved one; Linwood Community Church, 1838 Shore Road, Linwood. 609-226-1482 or GriefShare.org.
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.
OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; Zoom 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.
Thursday, Nov. 12
VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Dorothy Pearson; title for November, "Interpreter of Maladies" by Jhumpa Lahiri; held remotely via Zoom; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Monday, Nov. 16
VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
AARP MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Tuesdays through March 2021, Senior Center, 621 W. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 609-568-5073 or GTNJ.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Thursday, Nov. 19
COFFEE KLATCH - ONLINE PROGRAM: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; fast-paced discussion on politics, technology, world events, the arts, religion, and more; bring your own coffee and bagel along to your computer; registration requested. 609-822-1167 or jcutler@jccatlantic.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; meeting is being held remotely via Zoom meetings; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, Nov. 4
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - DIABETES SELF-MANAGEMENT EDUCATION & SUPPORT PROGRAM: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 16; hosted by JFS Atlantic; virtual six-week program, presented by Jewish Family Service and The Rothenberg Center for Family Life; attendees will learn how to manage symptoms, communicate effectively with healthcare providers, improve eating, exercise habits and more; free. 609-350-8937 or JFSAtlantic.org.
VIRTUAL WELLNESS CLASSES FOR OLDER ADULTS: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through Nov. 12; Cape Assist's next installments of its W.I.S.E. Program, a wellness initiative focusing on the health and well-being of individuals 51 and older; individuals will receive valuable information and resources to create and maintain a healthy lifestyle; everyone who completes the program will receive a $100 gift card; free, pre-registration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.
Thursday, Nov. 5
MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 10 to 11 a.m.; held on Zoom; Hafetz and Associates' Ellen Cosgrove will explain Medicare Parts A & B, the difference between having a supplement versus an advantage plan, and prescription drug coverage; free. 609-732-0602 or HafetzAndAssociates.com.
MONICA NASK ART EXHIBIT (VIRTUAL): daily through Dec. 31; hosted by Longport Public Library; visit Longport Public Library's website to view artwork by this month's featured local artist, Monica Nask. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
'RISING MINDS' ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, Nov. 6
FAMILY FITNESS: KARATE WITH SENSEI: 5 to 5:30 p.m.; Family Fitness: Karate with Sensei Steve; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Nov. 6; open to adults of all fitness levels; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; gentle practices can help relieve stress, improve balance and flexibility, and enhance the immune system; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, Nov. 7
YOGA CLASSES: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 26; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; learn the poses in a gentle and safe environment; bring your own mat, or equipment rental is available ($2; includes 1 mat, 2 blocks, 1 towel); outside under the pavilion or on the lawn depending on the weather; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5. 856-457-9869.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - DESIGN FOR SAFE & HEALTHY LIVING: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; join Ellen Farber, Interior Designer and Certified Aging in Place Specialist, and Village Membership Director Tina Serota, for an informative discussion on keeping your habitat happy; reservations by Nov. 4. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Thursday, Nov. 12
INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Music
Thursday, Nov. 5
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Religion
Thursday, Nov. 5
CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED COURSE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 5; Greentree Church is holding a 7-week course on Zoom exploring the Christian faith and considering who Jesus is, why He came and had to die and what it means to follow Him; for anyone who would like to learn more about Christianity and it's significance in their lives. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!