Volunteers of America Delaware Valley Providing Comprehensive Reentry and Homelessness Navigation Services and Support to Individuals Reentering Society After Incarceration

CAMDEN — Volunteers of America Delaware Valley provides essential support services to vulnerable populations in communities throughout the state of New Jersey, the city of Philadelphia and the greater Delaware Valley region. Each year, VOADV serves more than 13,000 individuals throughout the region and operates more than 40 high quality, outcome-driven assistance programs — from homelessness, reentry, veterans assistance and affordable housing services to specialized programs for victims of human trafficking and individuals with addiction, traumatic brain injury and intellectual disabilities
Those who are exiting the criminal justice system and in need of assistance can turn to VOADV for comprehensive reentry services, navigational guidance and support. As the largest and most comprehensive provider of reentry services in New Jersey, VOADV provides comprehensive, evidence-based treatment interventions to clients in an effort to reduce the probability of future criminal activity and re-offense, while promoting public safety.
“Our organization continues to be a top provider of reentry support services to those exiting the criminal justice system and working toward a second chance at life,” said Daniel L. Lombardo, president and CEO of VOADV. “These individuals have complex needs and face so many barriers as they embark on this challenging transition — reuniting with family, securing stable housing and employment, obtaining education and/or legal assistance, and so much more.”
VOADV provides these services through its Safe Return and Navigator programs. The Safe Return and Navigator programs include:
• Treatment referral/linkage
• Housing assistance
• Job training and placement
• Employment services
• Educational assistance
• Legal assistance/advocacy
• Benefits assessment/reinstatement assistance
• Substance abuse and mental health placement
• State identification assistance
VOADV is making the following preparations to best address the needs of individuals returning to society after incarceration:
• Members of the VOADV reentry services team will be deployed statewide to assist with transportation, services linkage and ongoing case management for individuals being released.
• To ensure services are accessible to those in need, a dedicated service call line — 856-833-0249 — has been created for those seeking assistance, as well as an e-mail address: SafeReturn@voadv.org.
• Law enforcement partners across the state and region have been notified of our services and ways we can assist their officers to aid those seeking assistance.
• All VOADV IMPACT transportation vehicles will be equipped with PPE, hygiene kits, hand sanitizer, transportation tickets, emergency supplies and clothes and IT equipment needed to conduct onsite assessment.
• All VOADV staff will be following safety precautions, protocol and procedures — including screenings, PPE requirements, etc. — and all CDC guidelines while interacting with one another, as well as members of the public and individuals in need of assistance they encounter in the field.
• Additionally, VOADV has office locations throughout the region for any individual in need of services. Currently, outreach locations have been added and office hours extended at each of these locations through the month of November, in order to best respond to those in need of Safe Return or Navigator services, homelessness assistance and/or navigational guidance.
VOADV's Atlantic County office is at 26 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Atlantic City; hours: Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.
To address the needs of those in Cape May county, mobile outreach services will be provided by VOADV as needed.
“VOADV’s mission is to ensure these individuals have access to comprehensive, wrap-around services that meet their personalized social service needs, whatever they may be,” said Amanda Leese, senior vice president of the Safe Return and Navigator Programs at VOADV. “Our staff have taken all of the steps necessary to assist individuals in need during their transition out of New Jersey’s corrections system — streamlining referrals, ensuring linkage to essential services and enhancing the overall safety of both individuals in need and our staff in the field.”
If you are in need of assistance or are a friend/family member of an individual in need of assistance, call VOADV’s assistance line at 856-833-0249 or e-mail SafeReturn@voadv.org.
