Volunteers of America Delaware Valley provides services to those released after incarceration

• All VOADV IMPACT transportation vehicles will be equipped with PPE, hygiene kits, hand sanitizer, transportation tickets, emergency supplies and clothes and IT equipment needed to conduct onsite assessment.

• All VOADV staff will be following safety precautions, protocol and procedures — including screenings, PPE requirements, etc. — and all CDC guidelines while interacting with one another, as well as members of the public and individuals in need of assistance they encounter in the field.

• Additionally, VOADV has office locations throughout the region for any individual in need of services. Currently, outreach locations have been added and office hours extended at each of these locations through the month of November, in order to best respond to those in need of Safe Return or Navigator services, homelessness assistance and/or navigational guidance.

VOADV's Atlantic County office is at 26 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Atlantic City; hours: Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To address the needs of those in Cape May county, mobile outreach services will be provided by VOADV as needed.