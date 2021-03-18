Township auction 1946 — History Notes

Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.

This photo from 1946 Pleasantville Press archives shows the first day of a lettuce auction that was held on the steps of the Egg Harbor Township Hall in Bargaintown. Buyers are able to examine the heads of lettuce in the crates. County Agricultural Agent John Brockett acted as auctioneer. In the photo is Joseph Sahl, a large producer from Galloway Township, ready to bring up his lettuce for auction.

