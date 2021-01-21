Tickets on sale for The Arc of Atlantic County’s RemArcable Raffle Drawing

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Arc of Atlantic County is selling tickets for its RemArcable Raffle. The drawing will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, in Northfield. Ticketholders need not be present to win. See the drawing live on The Arc's Facebook page, @TheArcAtlantic

Proceeds from the RemArcable Raffle will benefit programs and support for over 1,000 local individuals living with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. These programs include recreation, family support and case management, which enhance the lives of people with these disabilities and allow them to live the lives they choose.

Participants can win one of four prizes: first prize will be a $2,000 AmericanExpress gift card, second prize a $1,500 gift card, third prize a $1,000 gift card and fourth prize a $500 AMEX gift card.

Tickets are $50 each and only 1,000 will be sold. Call 609-380-9800 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or email raffle@thearcatlantic.org. Or download the order form at TheArcAtlantic.org/Raffle. Participants need not be present to win. Must be at least 18 years of age to enter.

For more information, contact Mary Ruley Moyer, director of development and community outreach, 609-485-0800, ext. 135 or email mmoyer@thearcatlantic.org.