The Arc of Atlantic County Pro-Am raises $90K at Galloway National Golf Club

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Arc of Atlantic County Pro-Am paired professional golfers from around the region with amateur golfers competing for a prize purse of $11,000. All proceeds from the tournament, which raised $90,000, support the work of The Arc of Atlantic County.
I. Rice & Co, a nationally known Philadelphia-based manufacturer of fountain syrups, bakery fillings, and ice cream toppings, presented this year’s tournament. Since 2008, the I. Rice & Co. Golfing for Good and the I. Rice & Co. presents The Arc of Atlantic County Pro-Am has raised more than $1,000,000 to support the mission of The Arc of Atlantic County.
“We are once again honored to support The Arc of Atlantic County by working with our vendors, employees and friends to raise much-needed funding for services to people living with disabilities,” said Joe Dimedio, CEO of I. Rice & Co. “It’s humbling to know that our commitment over the past twelve years has made significant changes in the lives of people with I/DD and their families.” Dimedio added.
“While this year’s golf tournament was much different than in years past, thanks to the support we received from our presenting sponsor I. Rice & Co., and everyone who participated in, sponsored and volunteered their time, the tournament was a great success.” said Scott Hennis, CEO of The Arc of Atlantic County.
Proceeds from the tournament support the mission of The Arc providing resource for case management services, educational activities, and recreational programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and their families, living in southern New Jersey.
“Throughout the public health emergency, The Arc of Atlantic County’s most crucial services have continued to operate ‘business as usual’ providing support to the people and families who rely on our work. While we have had to adapt our services to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone, our team of dedicated direct support professionals have worked tirelessly to ensure these changes have had a minimal impact on the people and families we serve.”
“During these uncertain times, we are most grateful for the support we received from our friends at I. Rice & Co. and all of our community partners who supported this tournament.” Hennis said.
The event’s presenting sponsor was I. Rice & Co. Other sponsors included Calvi Electric, Gallagher Insurance, Golden Nugget Casino Hotel & Marina, AtlantiCare, Village Super Markets, Borgata Casino Hotel & Spa, T.N. Ward, Primepoint, Capaldi, Reynolds & Pelosi, Atlantic City Utilities Authority, Tropicana Casino & Resort, Homes For All, PCS, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Kramer Beverage, Tuckahoe Brewing and ParkeBank.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!