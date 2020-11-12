The Arc of Atlantic County Pro-Am raises $90K at Galloway National Golf Club

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Arc of Atlantic County Pro-Am paired professional golfers from around the region with amateur golfers competing for a prize purse of $11,000. All proceeds from the tournament, which raised $90,000, support the work of The Arc of Atlantic County.

I. Rice & Co, a nationally known Philadelphia-based manufacturer of fountain syrups, bakery fillings, and ice cream toppings, presented this year’s tournament. Since 2008, the I. Rice & Co. Golfing for Good and the I. Rice & Co. presents The Arc of Atlantic County Pro-Am has raised more than $1,000,000 to support the mission of The Arc of Atlantic County.

“We are once again honored to support The Arc of Atlantic County by working with our vendors, employees and friends to raise much-needed funding for services to people living with disabilities,” said Joe Dimedio, CEO of I. Rice & Co. “It’s humbling to know that our commitment over the past twelve years has made significant changes in the lives of people with I/DD and their families.” Dimedio added.