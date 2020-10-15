Shore Medical Center Employee Receives Inspiration Award from Philadelphia-Based Human Services Organization

Baylen Botts is the director of environmental services, patient transportation and linen distribution, and is Stephen’s supervisor. He says Stephen has been a joy to work with.

“Stephen has an infectious enthusiasm that brightens everyone's day. He takes his work seriously and he often points out safety concerns around the building as they occur. He continually expresses how grateful he is to work here with us and he always speaks to everyone he comes in contact with. I am very proud of him and I am glad to see him receive recognition for the things that he has accomplished so far.”

Alan Beatty, vice president of Human Resources at Shore, says Stephen has been a ray of sunshine since the very beginning of his time with Shore. “Stephen is always upbeat and positive. You cannot do anything but smile when you are around him. I actually call him ‘Smiley’ and look forward to seeing him every day he works.”

Lawrence Phillips, director of cecurity, sees Stephen as a breath of fresh air. “Even on the frantic, out-of-control days that we all have occasionally, Stephen reminds me of why I enjoy working at Shore! Plus, I get updates and scheduling on all Phillies and Eagles games. Stephen is great to work with and I am really happy that he has officially joined our workforce.”