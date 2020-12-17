 Skip to main content
Sheriff Scheffler Promotes Two Officers
Lt. John Legg, left, Sheriff Eric Scheffler, center, and Sgt. Christen Mulholland

On Dec. 1, Atlantic County Sheriff's Office Sgt. John Legg was promoted to the rank of lieutenant and Detective Christen Mulholland was promoted to the rank of sergeant, Sheriff Eric Scheffler announced.

Legg, 35, began his career in courts and transportation. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant in September 2015 and continued to supervise that unit. He now commands the Fugitive Unit. Legg lives in Point Pleasant with his wife and daughter.

Mulholland, 35, joined the Sheriff’s Office in July 2007. He also began his career with several years in courts and transportation. He was subsequently assigned to the Fugitive Unit and spent the last several years with the Safe Streets Task Force. He resides in Vineland with his wife and son.

Scheffler said both officers are loyal, trustworthy, hardworking and have a genuine concern for the agency, county and community. Scheffler continued by saying, “They will be excellent supervisors" and he could not be prouder of them.

