Sheriff Eric Scheffler announces retirement of Lt. Linda Amos
On Tuesday, Dec. 1, Sheriff Eric Scheffler announced the retirement of Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Linda Amos.

Amos was hired by the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office in 2004 and assigned to the courts and transportation unit, Scheffler said. It did not take long for management to realize that Amos had much to offer, and she was subsequently assigned to the Domestic Violence Unit. After several years, Amos was transferred to the newly formed Community Policing Unit as a bike officer patrolling county parks and other areas in Atlantic County when needed.

In 2012 Amos was promoted to the rank of sergeant and assigned as a supervisor in the Warrants Unit, a position she held until she was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in 2018, when she assumed command of the Warrants Unit. While in command, Amos brought significant changes to the forefront and is responsible for bringing the number of criminal and child support warrants to an all-time low.

Scheffler said, “My years of law enforcement and management experience have led me to believe that the values of decency, fortitude, integrity and the pursuit of knowledge are invaluable to leadership success. These last attributes, which are rare in general but particularly noteworthy and valuable, are evident in Lt. Amos, which made her one of the most effective leaders I have ever been associated with.” He continued by saying he wished her well and that she will truly be missed.

