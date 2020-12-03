Rock Star Moms to the rescue

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The power of social media was put to the test recently as Facebook group the Rock Star Moms of Atlantic County held a coat drive.

According to Jennifer Kinch, event director for Rock Star Real Estate and Media Group, “We posted the coat drive on the Rock Stars Moms Facebook page, and from Nov. 1-30 to benefit the Atlantic City Rescue Mission, there was a bin near my home where people were able to drop off donations. We did not know what kind of response this would bring as it is the first year. The result has been amazing,” Kinch said. “We had so many members leave coats and hats, gloves, so much cold weather gear, it was really incredible. There were days I had to empty the bin in the middle of the day to accommodate the generosity. Our goal was to collect 40 bags. We more than doubled that amount.”

The family cars were in the driveway in recent weeks as Kinch’s garage was filled with donations that were picked up Dec. 1. “These items will go a long way to help those less fortunate, and that is thanks to our moms,” Kinch said. “What we were able to do in one month is impressive.”