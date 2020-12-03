Rock Star Moms to the rescue

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The power of social media was put to the test recently as Facebook group the Rock Star Moms of Atlantic County held a coat drive.
According to Jennifer Kinch, event director for Rock Star Real Estate and Media Group, “We posted the coat drive on the Rock Stars Moms Facebook page, and from Nov. 1-30 to benefit the Atlantic City Rescue Mission, there was a bin near my home where people were able to drop off donations. We did not know what kind of response this would bring as it is the first year. The result has been amazing,” Kinch said. “We had so many members leave coats and hats, gloves, so much cold weather gear, it was really incredible. There were days I had to empty the bin in the middle of the day to accommodate the generosity. Our goal was to collect 40 bags. We more than doubled that amount.”
The family cars were in the driveway in recent weeks as Kinch’s garage was filled with donations that were picked up Dec. 1. “These items will go a long way to help those less fortunate, and that is thanks to our moms,” Kinch said. “What we were able to do in one month is impressive.”
The Rock Star Moms of Atlantic County Facebook group has more than 2,100 members. Each person who wishes to join is asked to answer a series of questions prior to being permitted to join. Kinch said the group is really about bringing moms together and creating an online support system where moms can go to find out about local activities, give feedback and get feedback.
“The Rock Star Moms of Atlantic County is about positivity,” Kinch said. They share inspirational thoughts, support others in the community and have some fun as well. They are planning on Christmas caroling Dec. 20 through an Egg Harbor Township neighborhood to spread a little holiday joy.
Headquartered in the Keller-Williams Real Estate office in Ocean City, there are planning meetings on the calendar that Kinch said are in-person as well as virtual so though the group is connecting primarily on Facebook, they also have a presence in the community as well. As the event coordinator, Kinch said they are planning one event for each month in 2021, and as they did with the clothing drive, the Rock Star Moms are looking to help local groups with their collective energy and mom power. The plan is to connect with four nonprofit groups that the membership agrees upon. Next year, some of the events include an Alex’s Lemonade stand, Operation Gratitude to benefit deployed troops, a Father’s Day event, a spa day and more.
“We are trying to be a support system for moms and also help in the community so the more rock star moms that connect, the better,” said Kinch. The group was started by Christina Sciarretta of Rock Star Jersey Shore Real Estate.
To learn more about Rock Star Moms of Atlantic County, find them on Facebook or see rockstarjerseyshore.com
