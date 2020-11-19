Restocking striped bass — History notes

Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.

George McGinley, right, chairman of the Federation Seaboard Committee, reaches for the net, held by Ed Merrigan, containing a 5 pound striped bass that was released in Bargaintown Pond along with many others. Bending over the tank is Engelbert Breunig, of Northfield, who supervised this trip in March 1954. Ninety-six fish were stocked between Birch Grove Park in Northfield, Lake Lenape in Mays Landing and Bargaintown Pond. The photo was taken by the Atlantic County Federation of Sportman’s Clubs.

Upcoming events

Series One, Two and Three of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Virtual Tours are on the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum Facebook page. Check them out!

The museum/library has reopened. Hours are 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays. Due to the pandemic, please wear masks and remember social distancing while in the building. Sanitizing stations will be located throughout the museum.

Any donations of local artifacts or photos will be gladly accepted! See GEHTHSmuseum.org.