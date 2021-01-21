Respiratory therapist Michael Chern is Shore Medical Center’s January Employee of the Month

SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center named respiratory therapist Michael Chern, RRT, its January Employee of the Month. Chern consistently delivers outstanding person-centered care and embodies the mission, vision and values of Shore Medical Center. He has been a member of the Shore respiratory team since 2008.
“When Mike joined the Shore Medical Center team he was a relatively new respiratory therapist,” said respiratory manager Karen McKinley. “He quickly honed his skills and became a valued asset to the night shift. Eventually he transitioned to day shift and once again proved to be a welcome addition.”
According to McKinley, Chern demonstrated his skills in several emergency situations recently and said he is always ready and willing to do his part. “Mike is able to adapt to new practices and procedures and freely shares his ideas for improvement,” McKinley said.
In the new world of COVID-19, McKinley said, “During the last few months when the Respiratory Department was facing extraordinary challenges in adapting and an unprecedented staffing crisis, Mike once again stepped up. He signed up for extra shifts even when he knew he would be working shorthanded. Through it all he has maintained a positive attitude and a sense of humor that has carried us all through the rough patches. We are grateful that Mike is part of our team here at Shore.”
In his 13 years at Shore, Chern has received many accolades including letters from families, Team Player awards, numerous Spirit of Shore awards and a Guardian Angel award. He resides in Egg Harbor Township.
