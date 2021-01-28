Raneen Rehani has been named a member of the Equity in Civics Youth Fellowship

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Raneen Rehani, a student at Egg Harbor Township High School, has been selected as a member of the inaugural Equity in Civics Youth Fellowship, a year-long program that will engage high school students from across the country to both explore how to make civics more inclusive and relevant to Americans of all backgrounds and to become civic leaders.

Funded by the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, the fellowship is part of a broader initiative of iCivics to explore the challenges that civic education has when it comes to providing relevant and equitable civics. The fellowship gives students the opportunity to work with experts in civic engagement, advocacy, social and traditional media, and digital literacy to help build leadership and communication skills so that they can become student ambassadors for equity in civic education.

Throughout the course of the 2020-2021 school year, the fellows will participate in virtual workshops designed to prepare students to tell their stories about equity in civics in compelling ways. By the close of the program, fellows are expected to launch a national student-led social media campaign, engage in group discussions on equity, civic education, civic engagement, produce written pieces and media projects on equity in civics, and collaborate on a virtual showcase on student voice.