Presentation held for retiring EHT Administrator Peter Miller
Presentation held for retiring EHT Administrator Peter Miller

042921_eht_admin 1

Pictured from left to right are Egg Harbor Township Fire Department Chief Charles R. Winkler, EHT Administrator Peter Miller, EHTFD President Chief Wallace Bakely, and EHTFD Deputy Chief Eugene Sharpe.

 Dennis Sharpe

A special presentation was held for retiring Egg Harbor Township Administrator Peter Miller at a recent Township Committee meeting. Miller received a plaque in recognition for his many years of support to the EHT Volunteer Fire Department.

