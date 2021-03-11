Police Activities League of Atlantic County preparing to open a full summer camp operation this summer

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Egg Harbor Township Police Activities League (EHT PAL), which is transitioning to the Police Activities League of Atlantic County, has been preparing to open a full summer camp operation this summer.

“Last year's summer camp was a little different from our normal summer camp due to COVID-19. We had fewer campers, plenty of social distancing, hand washing stations and zero trips, but we still managed to provide a summer of fun activities with no known infections at the camp,” said Police Activities League of Atlantic County Executive Director Hector Tavarez. “We have been planning since the end of last camp for both a COVID and normal summer camp in 2021.”

The PAL has plenty of open space on our 4 campuses with over 120 acres of controlled outdoor space. We will have limited field trips, go-kart rides, laser tag, zip-lining, fishing, kayaking, basketball, gaga ball, a playground and many more outside activities all on site. In addition, the multiple campuses have over 29,000 square feet of indoor space.