Pleasantville police blotter

Oneill, Justin, 21, of Tuckerton, was arrested May 3 and charged with possession of CDS - cocaine.

Dowdal, Ryan J., 35, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested May 2 and charged with simple assault.

Lopez, Lance L., 31, of Linwood, was arrested May 1 and charged with obstruction of administration of law.

Elliott, Laquay C., 28, of Pleasantville, was arrested April 30 and charged with resisting arrest – flight, contempt of court order.

Somaiya, Mitesh A., 48, of Galloway Township, was arrested April 30 and charged with driving under the influence.