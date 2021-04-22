Pleasantville police blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Miller, Robert S., 32, of Pleasantville, was arrested April 7 and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction.

Hall, Jennifer L., 35, of Absecon, was arrested April 9 and charged with possession of CDS or analog possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oatman, Anton H., 30, of Galloway Township, was arrested April 9 and charged with possession of CDS or analog manufacture/distribute CDS.

Rodriguez, Aveliz, 37 of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested April 9 and charged with driving under the influence.

Brandon, Isaiah, M., 20, of Atlantic City, was arrested April 10 and charged with possession of a weapon, prohibited weapons and devices, unlawful possession of weapon, manufacture/distribute CDS - possession/distribution of CDS W/I 500 feet of public housing facility, CDS on school property, resisting arrest, obstruction of administration of law.