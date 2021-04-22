 Skip to main content
Pleasantville police blotter
Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Miller, Robert S., 32, of Pleasantville, was arrested April 7 and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction.

Hall, Jennifer L., 35, of Absecon, was arrested April 9 and charged with possession of CDS or analog possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oatman, Anton H., 30, of Galloway Township, was arrested April 9 and charged with possession of CDS or analog manufacture/distribute CDS.

Rodriguez, Aveliz, 37 of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested April 9 and charged with driving under the influence.

Brandon, Isaiah, M., 20, of Atlantic City, was arrested April 10 and charged with possession of a weapon, prohibited weapons and devices, unlawful possession of weapon, manufacture/distribute CDS - possession/distribution of CDS W/I 500 feet of public housing facility, CDS on school property, resisting arrest, obstruction of administration of law.

Rice, Karim, L., 18, of Pleasantville, was arrested April 10 and charged with possession of a weapon, prohibited weapons and devices, unlawful possession of weapon, possession of marijuana/hash, manufacture/distribute CDS, possession/distribution of CDS W/I 500 feet of public housing facility, CDS on school property, resisting arrest.

Moreno-Mejia, Maynor, 37, of Pleasantville, was arrested April 10 and charged with aggravated assault with weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.

Rivera, Jose L., 35 of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested April 11 and charged with fugitive from justice.

