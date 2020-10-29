Pleasantville Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Miguel A. Ruiz, 75, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 15 and charged with driving under the influence.

Summer Brennan, 26, of Pleasantville, was arrested Oct. 19 and charged with aggravated assault with weapon, theft, possession of weapon.

Damion R. Hastings, 34, of Atlantic City, was arrested Oct. 20 and charged with possess marijuana/hash under.