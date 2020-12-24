Pleasantville police blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Smith, Ashley R., 27, of Cape May Court House, was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance or analog.

Dickerson, Michael I., 28, of Vineland, was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with possession of weapon, possess handgun, possess marijuana/hash under.

Barley, Jahill L., 26, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with possession of CDS or analog manufacture/distribute CDS, resist arrest, flight obstruct admin of law.

Ortiz, Israel, 57, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with burglary, enter structure-force residence night, criminal mischief, burglar’s tools.

Lima, Guy, 42, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with simple assault.

Male 17, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with simple assault.

Lark, Tawali L., 30, of Atlantic City, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with possession of marijuana/hash under.