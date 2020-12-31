Pleasantville police blotter

Maddelin, Daniel P., 51, of Brigantine, was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with poss of drug paraphernalia.

Watt, John, 56, of Brigantine, was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with poss of drug paraphernalia.

Bones, Linda S., 33, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with poss/sell hypo syringe.

Martyn, Kristin, A. 36, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with poss/sell hypo syringe.

Roe, Johnathan, M. 21, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with poss/sell hypo syringe.

Santana, Juan P., 42, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with poss/sell hypo syringe.

Mazanek, Jason C., 40, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with poss/sell hypo syringe – arrest for other jurisdiction.

Harrelson, Shaun W., 41, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with poss/sell hypo syringe.

Cooper, Ebonique J., 31, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with poss of CDS heroin/arrest for other jurisdiction.

Boone, Kevon J., 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with poss of CDS - heroin.