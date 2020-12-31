Pleasantville police blotter

Maddelin, Daniel P., 51, of Brigantine, was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with poss of drug paraphernalia.
Watt, John, 56, of Brigantine, was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with poss of drug paraphernalia.
Bones, Linda S., 33, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with poss/sell hypo syringe.
Martyn, Kristin, A. 36, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with poss/sell hypo syringe.
Roe, Johnathan, M. 21, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with poss/sell hypo syringe.
Santana, Juan P., 42, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with poss/sell hypo syringe.
Mazanek, Jason C., 40, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with poss/sell hypo syringe – arrest for other jurisdiction.
Harrelson, Shaun W., 41, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with poss/sell hypo syringe.
Cooper, Ebonique J., 31, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with poss of CDS heroin/arrest for other jurisdiction.
Boone, Kevon J., 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with poss of CDS - heroin.
Smith, Robert J., 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with poss of CDS - heroin.
Hill-Sanders, Werner A., 27, of Philadelphia, PA, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction.
Dickerson, Gemminiqu, 44, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 19 and charged with poss of CDS - heroin.
Bowser, Jalisa, 30, of Millville, was arrested Dec. 19 and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction.
Parrish, Jamar D., 43, of Bridgeton, was arrested Dec. 19 and charged with poss of CDS heroin/poss CDS or analog.
Wynn, Rashameen K., 23, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 19 and charged with criminal mischief/obstruct amin of law/attempt to elude police/maintaining a nuisance.
Riley, Cindia M., 22, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 19 and charged with assault/criminal mischief/obstruct amin of law.
Marinez-Colon, Luis A., 26, of Galloway Township, was arrested Dec. 19 and charged with robbery-force/all others.
Rose, Gordon L., 44, of Atlantic City, was arrested Dec. 18 and charged with criminal mischief/criminal trespass.
Seward, Frendessa, 43, of Atlantic City, was arrested Dec. 18 and charged with criminal mischief/criminal trespass.
Hines, Allen J., 40, of Atlantic City, was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with theft of moveable property/receiving stolen property - poss of drug paraphernalia.