Pleasantville police blotter
Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Weever, Brenton R. Jr., 29, of Pleasantville, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with possession of marijuana/hash over.

Zaffa Malik A., 23, of Pleasantville, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with possession of marijuana/hash under.

Pars-Jordan, Theron L., 21, of Mays Landing, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with possession of marijuana/hash under.

A 17-year-old girl from Mays Landing was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with possession of marijuana/ hash under.

Caldero-Rodriguez, George, 27, of Bronx, New York, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with simple assault.

Henriquez-Soriano, Jorge, 37, of Pleasantville, was arrested Jan. 14 and charged with driving under the influence.

Noa, Noel I., 20, of Ventnor, was arrested Jan. 17 and charged with possession of marijuana/hash under, tampering with physical evidence and obstruction to administration of law.

Jones, Clarence E., 35, of Pleasantville, was arrested Jan. 18 and charged with simple assault and criminal mischief.

White, Terrea M., 39, of Ventnor, was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with simple assault.

