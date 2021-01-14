Pleasantville blotter

Veriguete-Rodriguz, Alfredo A., 52, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 30 and charged with simple assault.
Spence, Jason G., 43, of Westville, was arrested Dec. 26 and charged with simple assault.
Sanchez Castro, Ricky, 34, of Elkton, MD, was arrested Jan. 2 and charged with criminal mischief, poss weapon unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of weapon, terroristic threats.
Beverly, Chawntele S., 48, of Mays Landing, was arrested Jan. 3 and charged with possession marijuana/hash under.
Cannonier, Vere D. Jr., 26, of Mays Landing, was arrested Jan. 3 and charged with money laundering possession of CDS or analog, distribute heroin/cocaine.