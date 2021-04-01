Pleasantville blotter

Andrew Watts, 35, of Atlantic City, was arrested Mar. 22 for another jurisdiction.

Diamond Anderson, 20, of Pleasantville was arrested Mar. 22 and charged with simple assault.

Michael Floyd, 29, of Absecon was arrested Mar. 21 and charged with possession of a weapon.

Elijah Jackson, 32, of Pleasantville was arrested Mar. 21 and charged with possession of a weapon and possessing deface firearms.

Victor Arroyo-Negron, 20, of Pleasantville was arrested Mar. 20 for another jurisdiction.

William Mozelle Jr., 40, of Pleasantville was arrested Mar. 20 and charged with defiant trespasser.

Kasey Pidgeon, 23, of Atlantic City was arrested Mar. 19 and charged with possession of CDS heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under the influence.

Matias Lopez-Garcia, 47, of Pleasantville was arrested Mar. 18 and charged with knowingly leaving motor vehicle accident resulting in serious bodily injury, driving under the influence, refusal to submit to chemical test, and penalties.

Robert Terrell, 36, of Pleasantville was arrested Mar. 17 and charged with endangering the welfare of children and aggravated assault.