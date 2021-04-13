 Skip to main content
Phillips 66 Cardiff Circle 1965 — History Notes
Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society / provided

Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.

This station was owned by L.S. Riggins Oil Company in Vineland. Cleaning the windshield is Charlie Sear and Bill Poley is pumping gas. Notice the gas prices in 1965!

Information and photo from Charlie and Jane Sear.

EHT Community Teaching Garden~

Raised beds are available for planting flowers or vegetables.

Great for organizations or individuals!

Please email us for more information:

GEHTHSmuseum@aol.com

Visit our Facebook page @GEHTHSMuseumLibrary to see all the Virtual Tours and photos.

Museum hours are Sundays from 1-3pm (unless inclement weather or holiday) or by appointment.

6647 West Jersey Ave. EHT, NJ / 609-813-2002 / www.GEHTHSmuseum.org

Donations are gladly accepted!

