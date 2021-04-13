Phillips 66 Cardiff Circle 1965 — History Notes

Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.

This station was owned by L.S. Riggins Oil Company in Vineland. Cleaning the windshield is Charlie Sear and Bill Poley is pumping gas. Notice the gas prices in 1965!

Information and photo from Charlie and Jane Sear.

