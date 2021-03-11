Partnership with Atlantic County Library System puts a library card in the hands of every EHT school district student

A reading specialist at Dr. Joyanne D. Miller Elementary School in Egg Harbor Township, Levinson is poised to create a little magic of her own as she spearheads efforts to put an Atlantic County library card in the hands of every Egg Harbor Township School District student by the end of March — a lofty goal with a student body of more than 7,300.

“Adrien reached out to me because students wanted access to more books. The more she researched resources for students, she found that they were all available through the Atlantic County Library,” said Lily Moss, K-12 supervisor of English Language Arts for the school district.

“We work hard every year to put books into our students’ hands,” Levinson said. “This year, for obvious reasons, that proved to be a challenge. Many of our teachers had been reaching out to the Reading Specialists and Librarians, looking for ideas to keep their students reading during virtual learning. We also had students reaching out to us about books that they wanted to read. We started to investigate different ways to offer online reading and realized that, if we could just get our students connected to the Atlantic County Library System, they would have access to all of the online platforms that the library offers. So, we reached out to the library and Stephanie Baker replied saying that they would help us come up with a plan.