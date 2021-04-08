Over 13,000 pounds of potentially dangerous medications collected

ABSECON — Join Together Atlantic County (JTAC), a substance misuse prevention coalition is pleased to announce that through their permanent medication drop box initiative they have collected 2,562 pounds of unwanted, unused and/or expired medications in 2020. Nearly, 13,000 pounds were collected since 2016 when they began placing the drop boxes in participating police departments and pharmacies throughout Atlantic County.

JTAC is responsible for placing 15 out of the 25 drop boxes in Atlantic County with the newest location inside of Bellevue Drug Company located at 254 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. The drop box will be available during normal business hours. Bellevue Drug Company’s Pharmacist, Jigar Patel stated that with the installation of this new drop box we hope to provide a safe place for the community to dispose of unwanted medication and further facilitate a larger conversation around safe drug disposal.