Ocean Heights Presbyterian Church is certified as a PC(USA) Earth Care Congregation

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Ocean Heights Presbyterian Church was certified as an Earth Care Congregation by Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.)'s Presbyterian Hunger Program through February 2022. This honor speaks to the great commitment that Ocean Heights Presbyterian Church has made to care for God’s earth.

To become an Earth Care Congregation, this congregation affirmed an Earth Care Pledge to integrate environmental practices and thinking into their worship, education, facilities, and outreach.

The Earth Care Congregation certification is designed to recognize churches that make the commitment to take seriously God’s charge to “till and keep” the garden.

Started in 2010 by the PC(USA), the goal of this program is to inspire churches to care for God’s earth in a holistic way, through integrating earth care into all aspects of their church life. The Earth Care Congregation certification honors churches that make that commitment and encourages others to follow their example.