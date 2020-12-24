Oakcrest HS announces faculty award recipients

Miller-Dobbins charted her career at an early age. “My high school art teacher, Mrs. Weis and my father encouraged me to study art education,” she said. “My grandmother was an elementary school teacher and was so very proud that I had decided to go into education. I can remember the day Mrs. Weis told me during my senior year that I was going to be a great teacher like it was yesterday. I had started taking art education courses at Rowan University and upon meeting the staff and faculty knew that teaching art was undoubtedly what I wanted to pursue.”

“My family has always been my biggest inspiration. My mother and grandmother, both very artistic, always encouraged my creativity. My father has always guided me to make the right choices and provided me with the most valuable guidance and advice through the years. I have been so fortunate through school, college, and in the district to have connected to so many wonderful teachers that when I reflect, I feel that I have learned, grown, and still referencing their influences daily.”