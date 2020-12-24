Oakcrest HS announces faculty award recipients

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP – Oakcrest High School Principal James Reina has announced that the Teacher of the Year and Educational Services Professional of the Year have been selected. The recipient of the former is Fine Arts instructor Jayme Miller-Dobbins while the winner of the other honor is Sophia Foglia.
Miller-Dobbins grew up and still resides in Williamstown with her husband Joe and children Cody and Brenna. She graduated from Williamstown High School, received her Bachelors of Fine Art from Rowan University with a concentration in painting and a Masters of Art Education from the University of the Arts.
She has taught in the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District for 20 years. She taught for four years at Absegami High School before moving to Oakcrest where she has been for the past 16 years.
“I truly enjoy teaching at Oakcrest High School,” she said. “I enjoy building relationships with my peers and students. Whether it is collaborating with coworkers or working with students on an art project, it is exciting to see the connections and creativity within our school community.”
“There are so many wonderful things about being an art teacher, but I would say the most rewarding is to see the joy art brings to so many young people as they are creating, experimenting, and finding ways to express themselves through the visual arts. It is so exciting when a student shares artwork they independently created, or asks for your constructive criticism.”
Miller-Dobbins charted her career at an early age. “My high school art teacher, Mrs. Weis and my father encouraged me to study art education,” she said. “My grandmother was an elementary school teacher and was so very proud that I had decided to go into education. I can remember the day Mrs. Weis told me during my senior year that I was going to be a great teacher like it was yesterday. I had started taking art education courses at Rowan University and upon meeting the staff and faculty knew that teaching art was undoubtedly what I wanted to pursue.”
“My family has always been my biggest inspiration. My mother and grandmother, both very artistic, always encouraged my creativity. My father has always guided me to make the right choices and provided me with the most valuable guidance and advice through the years. I have been so fortunate through school, college, and in the district to have connected to so many wonderful teachers that when I reflect, I feel that I have learned, grown, and still referencing their influences daily.”
As with all educators the past ten months have been difficult due to Covid-19. “The pandemic has definitely created challenging situations as students learned to think differently about art and art making,” she said. “During any other school year students would have access to our school’s art studio. Students scavenged for materials, found inspiration in their homes that would have otherwise been found in the art room. Students and families created at home studios and incorporated art making into time spent with their families. I was surprised by the level of creativity my students were achieving and could not be prouder of their hard work and determination. Their artwork is a testament of their perseverance and ability to overcome the challenges.”
Foglia has been employed by the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District for nearly 12 years and works at Oakcrest High School as a paraprofessional within the Special Education Department. “For the last three years, I have been working with students in the REACH program,” she said. “The program’s goal is to teach life and employability skills through real life experiences. The program developed an awesome avenue for this with the “Falcon Egress”. I enjoyed helping students learn all the aspects of working in a food service environment, from the operations of a kitchen to making egg sandwiches to selling the products to the members of the school community.”
Prior to the REACH program, Foglia assisted teachers in the inclusion classes of English, history, language, mathematics and science. “I have been fortunate to work alongside the most extraordinary and dedicated teachers and staff whose mission is to assist, guide, and nurture students to achieve success. Together as a team, we take the time needed to teach, listen, encourage and understand the struggles students experience not only in the classroom but also in their daily lives.”
“I understand the importance of an education and how sometimes it's hard to figure out what you want in pursuing a career and future job. After high school I decided to go to a community college, then deciding the next step was to go to a four-year college in New York and after many years, and at a slow pace, finally getting a Masters Degree from Queens College in New York.”
Foglia has also found teaching during the pandemic to be difficult. “Virtual learning is tough and it's a new experience not only for the students but for the teachers as well,” she said. “l have always worked “one to one” to help students develop skills and become independent, so this is difficult, but we are in it together, working with Google meets, Hangouts and maybe a different way, but still here for the students.”