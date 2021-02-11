Meet Melanie Waldman, certified yoga instructor, professional actor, small-time producer of short films and creator of YouTube channel whereswaldman

Social distancing

Now in this time, celebrating my disability while in social isolation does feel a little strange. Yet somehow this feeling isn’t completely unfamiliar to me. During my time in the hospital, seven years ago at the time of my amputation, I was held in the hospital, in three ICUs over a period of 30 days. In the years since, I’ve had multiple surgeries that have left me to recover at home with my family, but isolated from most of the outside world. This is something I’ve learned to manage, as a “spoonie” (in having lupus flares), over the years as well.

To me, social distancing has become a part of my survival skill set. It’s embedded in my bones. To the people with disabilities, spoonies (look it up), stay at home moms, anyone that has had to endure their own sense of isolation before this knows that same familiar feeling. It what makes us resilient, resistant and relentless in this battle against time. Yoga has taught me so much about myself in this time and has helped me to connect with a sense of comfort in the discomfort. Which is exactly where I live today. The in-between.

Gratitude