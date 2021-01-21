Meet Chris Heacock, Battalion Chief of Atlanticare’s Paramedic Unit and First Point of Contact Front-Line Heroes

Chris Heacock, EHTHS class of 1998, is the paramedic battalion chief at AtlantiCare Health Systems' AtlantiCare Emergency Medical Services. In that capacity, Chris is responsible for supervising daily operations for the hospital’s emergency medical services in Atlantic and Cape May counties.

As battalion chief and part of the hospital’s patient care team, Chris oversees advanced life support for patients in pre- and inter-hospital emergency settings, under the direction of a medical command physician. Skilled at the AHA instructor level in basic life support, advanced cardiac life support and pediatric advanced life support, Chris also holds credentials in emergency medical services, critical care transport and health care management.

Entering the workforce upon graduation from EHTHS, Chris simultaneously pursued his higher education goals. He received his associate’s degree in paramedic science, his paramedic certification from Camden County College and his bachelor's degree in health administration from the University of Phoenix. He is currently working on his MBA through the University of Phoenix.