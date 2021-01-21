Meet Chris Heacock, Battalion Chief of Atlanticare’s Paramedic Unit and First Point of Contact Front-Line Heroes

Chris Heacock, EHTHS class of 1998, is the paramedic battalion chief at AtlantiCare Health Systems' AtlantiCare Emergency Medical Services. In that capacity, Chris is responsible for supervising daily operations for the hospital’s emergency medical services in Atlantic and Cape May counties.
As battalion chief and part of the hospital’s patient care team, Chris oversees advanced life support for patients in pre- and inter-hospital emergency settings, under the direction of a medical command physician. Skilled at the AHA instructor level in basic life support, advanced cardiac life support and pediatric advanced life support, Chris also holds credentials in emergency medical services, critical care transport and health care management.
Entering the workforce upon graduation from EHTHS, Chris simultaneously pursued his higher education goals. He received his associate’s degree in paramedic science, his paramedic certification from Camden County College and his bachelor's degree in health administration from the University of Phoenix. He is currently working on his MBA through the University of Phoenix.
Chris received his first degree black belt in Tung Soo Do in 2001 and is a member of the Atlantic County Planning Advisory Board, which serves to advise and consult with the Division of Planning on all matters relating to county planning, such as development of the official map, the county master plan and proposed amendments to the Water Quality Management Plan Ordinance.
Chris is married with two children. He and his family reside in Egg Harbor Township.
Q & A with Chris
Question: What would your former classmates be most surprised to know about you?
Answer: That I am a freemason
Q. Do you feel that EHTHS coursework prepared you for your future career? If so, how?
I believe EHTHS and the school system gives its students lots of opportunities to prepare for the future through coursework, school clubs and extra-curricular activities. It’s up to the student to take advantage — and their families to encourage taking advantage of — those opportunities.
A. What could EHTHS do better to prepare current high school students for the future?
I graduated over 20 years ago, so I couldn’t accurately give an opinion on this as I’m sure curriculums have changed over time. It would benefit all students to have a mandatory home economics class and exposure to trade careers.
Q. What clubs, extra-curricular activities, and/or honors did you receive while at EHTHS?
A. German Club, Medical Explorer Post No. 147 (Shore Medical Center), Yi’s Karate, Parkway Skating Club, Excellence Award from Shore Medical Center Medical Explorer Post No. 147
Q. Which Egg Harbor Township teachers/coaches/advisers/staff members best prepared you for life and a career upon graduation?
A. Mr. Michael Coyne. While Mr. Coyne taught my elective media class, he offered some words of wisdom in list forms titled “Coyne’s guide to life” with many relevant pearls of wisdom. I still have a copy saved.
Q. What is your favorite school memory while a student in the Egg Harbor Township School District?
A. EHT has a diverse group of students with a multitude of cultural and economic backgrounds. Those differences seemed to blur when groups of friends were in class, and hanging out together in between and after class. We knew we were all different, but no one pointed it out and no one seemed to care.
Current interests and hobbies
Master Mason and member of Trinity Lodge No. 79, member of Galloway-Absecon Rotary Club, K9 handler for search and rescue operations
Professional organization memberships
Member of the Atlantic County Planning Advisory Board, National Registry of EMTs