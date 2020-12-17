Local winners selected for ACUA’s recycled art contest

The Atlantic County Utilities Authority offered a creative outlet for artists and makers of all ages during its sixth annual Recycled Art Contest.

The contest was postponed from its original time in the spring and moved to an online format, but the basic challenge remained the same. Participants were charged with creating unique pieces of art using materials they would normally toss into the trash or recycling bin.

This year’s contest may have been different, but the online version allowed ACUA to continue the tradition in a COVID-safe way that still offered artists and makers a chance to have fun getting creative with materials that would normally be discarded, to win prizes and to bring attention to the important subject of trash and recycling.

“The idea of the contest is to heighten awareness about the waste we generate, and to get people thinking about recycling, reuse, waste and litter reduction,” ACUA President Rick Dovey said.