Jamie Crescenzo Memorial Scholarship Fund plans dinner
The 21st annual Italian Night dinner, hosted by the Jamie Crescenzo Memorial Scholarship Fund, will take place Saturday, May 22, in memory of Jamie Crescenzo.

The relationships Jamie nurtured during her short years lives on. They live on with her family and friends and everyone she came in contact with daily. On May 22, we will celebrate Jamie's 42nd birthday, 21 years after her passing.

In this celebration, many of the people she touched and nurtured will be present. They will come together as they do every year to celebrate and honor the memory of Jamie. They will enjoy a meal and raise a glass.

The Remembering Jamie Dinner makes it possible to share scholarships and other donations in her memory. The dinner will take place at the Egg Harbor Township Elks Lodge, 1815 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, from 4 to 8 p.m. Dining will be inside and outside. Take out will be available. Tickets are $15 adults, $5 kids. 

