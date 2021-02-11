IGT delivers gift baskets to veterans home

Thanks to unbelievably generous family, friends and colleagues at IGT, we successfully raised over $89,000 for MDA.

A large part of that fundraising was for cabin banners, which we were going to display at the 2020 summer camp and have them signed and decorated by the campers. Upon the conclusion of camp week, we planned on sending the banners to the sponsors as a keepsake for their incredible generosity.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 hit in March of 2020 and it changed all of our worlds, which included the need to cancel MDA Camp for the safety of the campers and counselors. However, it didn’t stop IGT and the MDA Staff from fulfilling our promise to those who sponsored a banner.

We shipped several banners to MDA families in early December to have them decorate the banners and return them to IGT. On Dec. 15, members of the IGT family and MDA staff hosted a virtual video call with the children and their families that decorated the banners, so they could show them off and play virtual games. It was a blast! Rhys Hoskins and his wife Jayme, who are big supporters of MDA, joined us on the call, and we even had a special visit (via video) from the Philly Phanatic, which everyone loved. Attached is a photo of the miniature versions of some of the camp banners.