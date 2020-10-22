Holy Trinity holds drive-thru in place of traditional Greek Festival

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Nick Kafkalas has had a unique first year as chairman of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church’s annual festival.
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic preventing the church from holding the event this summer at its Ridge Avenue site, with its Greek dancing, music and carnival rides, Kafkalas led the organization of a drive-thru festival Saturday, Oct. 17 and Sunday, Oct. 18 to give the community a chance to still enjoy Greek food.
Once the kinks were worked out in the first hour, things went well, he said.
“It’s been a very, very different operation,” said Kafkalas, 27, adding by 11:30 a.m., they had 150 gyros ready.
Customers were able to order online or in person. Members of the church, including Kafkalas and 25-year-old co-Chairman Peter Liancopulos, took food orders with a tablet. Once the receipt was printed for an order, someone would take it to the church kitchen, where other members were busy making all the food. Completed orders were picked up by designated food runners and taken to parked customers waiting in the lot.
According to Kafkalas, planning started four weeks ago. After the festival was pushed back from its usual date on the first weekend of June, the church still wanted to do something to celebrate its culture. Kafkalas and Liancopulos brought up the drive-thru, and older members of the church let them lead the way.
“It’s a very big honor to run the Greek festival in our church because it preserves our culture,” Kafkalas said. “Greek people are very proud to be Greek. Most of our parents speak Greek in the house. It’s kind of a way to show the world we’re not just the people from the movies and Greek wedding (shows).”
Erin Davis has been coming to the festival with her husband, Dennis, for three years. Initially disappointed by the festival’s cancellation, they were pleasantly surprised by the drive-thru.
“When I saw it, it made my day,” said Erin, 34, “because we have been making it a tradition to come to the festival. So when it wasn’t being held, we were kind of bummed, so we’re happy we got our gyros.”
For Gena Mitoulis, it was a proud moment seeing the younger generations making such an effort to continue celebrating Greek culture. Mitoulis was among the 35 families that came together to found the church in 1983.
“It’s better than nothing, and we know that our neighbors and our friends look forward to the Greek food every year,” Mitoulis said, “so hopefully we’ll still be able to do our January winter feast inside.”
Money raised from the two-day drive-thru will go toward repairs to the church dome and various church activities and expenses, such as its Sunday school and daycare programs.
