History notes

In 1972, the second and third graders from Bargaintown School wanted to omit the general practice of receiving gifts at school and chose instead to give turkeys and canned goods to the local Salvation Army so they could distribute them to needy families in the area. Pictured are, from left, Claude Larned, chairman of the Pleasantville Rural Service Unit of the Salvation Army, David Lash, Larry Fitz, Kate Robson, Teri Lamaine and Herbert J. Keller, representing the Salvation Army. (Helbig photo taken in 1972 for the Pleasantville Press.

