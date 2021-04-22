Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.

Taken from 1947 Pleasantville Press article: "Thanks to efforts by headmasters Dr. Edward Knight and Dr. Joseph M. Weidberg from Oxford Academy, and Ronald Reiff, owner of Garden State Oils, this $10,000 modern fire truck is now in service in West Atlantic City. A committee for the plans for the new truck includes Chief William Gill Jr., Captain Joseph C. Brown, First Lieutenant Harold Weeks, Chief Engineer Walter S. Smith and former Chief Charles F. Gallagher. Pictured here are some of the WAC fire company volunteers who gathered around the truck just after its arrival from Chicago a few hours before, being driven in by Walter Smith , FIre Chief William Gill and Joseph Eisele. The 900 mile trip took 35 hours. The engine has a 500 gallon capacity. It is the Big Ford chassis and is equipped with 2 reels containing 400 feet of 1 inch booster hose, 400 feet of 1 1/2 inch fire hose and 200 feet of 2 1/2 fire hose. It has a 3 stage pump capable of fighting the toughest fire including fog nozzles.