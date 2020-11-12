Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
Top row: Charlie Sear, Judy Collins, Richard Whedbee, Ann Moll and Billy Redding
Row 2: Robert Hawes, Beverly Brown, Robert Eccles, Clara Robinson, Earl Gehres and Dorothy Greis
Row 3: William Keucher, Patsy Johnson, June Daisey and Daniel Leeds
Row 4: Arlene Carmen, Harvey Ireland, Donna Mae Axelaon, Bettyann White, James Jones and James Antorino
Bottom row: Butch Tighe, Samuel Burch, Rena Vancil, James Williamsom and Fred Fagerlund
Missing from picture: Ethel Carmen
This school on Bargaintown Road was built in 1914 to teach children of all ages in the area. It was active for decades, and long known as the Bargaintown School. Today it is called the Eagle Academy.
