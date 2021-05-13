Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.

In 1956, many students from outlying areas, including Egg Harbor Township, attended Pleasantville High School. The band, majorettes and color guard under the direction of Benjamin Censullo, are pictured in front of the school building. Majorettes, front from left to right are Judy Rau, Gloria Turlinski, Nancy Souder, Lois Virtue, Helen Garr, and Barbara Jo Smith. Color guard members on left are Doris Vernon and Dorothy Hess. On the right are Judy Sill and Kathy Starn.

Band members in front are Charles Hundertmark, Robert Graves, Selig Abrams, Glenn Weeks, Bruce Campbell, Sue Meyers, Betsy Buckman, Carol Shales, Jean Towner, Allen Bruce, Dorothy Stringer, and Sonny Friendlich. Second row left to right are, Bob Hill, Fred Albrecht, Walt Smith, Carl Scull, Robert Jones, Allen Hill, Bruce Allen, Jane Haley, Pat Russo Al Blaine and Steve Glenn.

Top row shows Ray Bordeau, Bob, Caven, Nick Portale, Ackley Elmer, Calvin Custer, Ed Elliott, George Seuff, Lee Lichenberger Russell Repp, Richard McCormick and Charles Buchert.